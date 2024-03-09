How to watch the FA Cup match between Liverpool FC Women and Leicester City WFC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool Women and Leicester City Women square off in an intriguing FA Cup quarter-final clash at Prenton Park on Saturday.

Liverpool Women dumped London City out of the fifth round of the competition to earn themselves a spot in the quarter-finals. The Reds have managed two back-to-back victories in the Women's Super League and would want to continue this momentum in the FA Cup as well.

Leicester City Women thumped Birmingham City in the previous round of the FA Cup winning the contest 6-2 at the Pirelli Stadium. The Foxes have a daunting task ahead of them as they aim to shake off their defeat against Chelsea in the WSL.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Liverpool FC Women vs Leicester City WFC kick-off time

Date: March 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:00 pm GMT Venue: Prenton Park

Liverpool will host Leicester at Prenton Park on March 9, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 12:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Liverpool FC Women vs Leicester City WFC online - TV channels & live streams

The FA Cup encounter will be available to watch on The FA Player in the UK.

Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Liverpool FC Women team news

Ceri Holland will be available to return to the eleven as her suspension would count in the WSL after the midfielder received a red card against Brighton.

The absentees for the Reds include club vice-captain Taylor Hinds and Dutch superstar Shanice Van de Sanden with the latter picking up an ankle injury on international duty.

Liverpool Women predicted XI: Laws; Bonner, Fahey, Fisk; Koivisto, Hobinger, Nagano, Kearns, Matthews; Haug, Lawley

Position Players Goalkeepers: Laws, Micah, Kirby Defenders: Koivisto, Fisk, Fahey, Matthews, Clark, Bonner, Parry Midfielders: Kearns, Nagano, Hobinger, Lundgaard Forwards: Kiernan, Roman Haug, Lawley, Enderby, Daniels

Leicester City WFC team news

German shot-stopper Janina Leitzig is also sidelined due to her injury as the goalkeeper joins English forward Missy Goodwin who is healing from her own knock. Deanne Rose was on international duty with Canada at the CONCACAF W Gold Cup and despite the Canucks bowing out from the semi-finals, Rose will only return in Leicester's next outing.

Shannon O'Brien bagged a scintillating brace against Birmingham City in the fifth round but the forward is confined to the treatment room owing to her injury.

Yuka Momiki will continue spearheading the attack for the Foxes in O'Brien's absence.

Leicester City Women predicted XI: Kop; Bott, Green, Thibaud, Howard, Nevin; Rantala, Takarada, Tierney, Cayman; Momiki

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kop Defenders: Nevin, Bott, Howard, Ale, Green Thibaud Midfielders: Tierney, Palmer, Whelan, Cayman, Takarada, Pelgander Forwards: Rantala, Petermann, Siemsen, Cain, Momiki, Baker

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 5 Nov 2023 Liverpool W 2-1 Leicester W WSL 11 Oct 2023 Leicester W 2-1 Liverpool W Women's League Cup 29 Apr 2023 Leicester W 4-0 Liverpool W WSL 12 Feb 2023 Liverpool W 0-1 Leicester W WSL 26 Oct 2022 Leicester W 0-4 Liverpool W Women's League Cup

Useful links