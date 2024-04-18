Lille vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Europa Conference League match between Lille and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa aim to continue their winning momentum against Lille in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League quarter-finals with the latter vying for a comeback.

Lille have to turn around a one-goal lead in their own backyard as the French side is vying for a fairytale comeback. Les Douges need help from their forwards if they have any hopes of turning the tie in their favour.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, will be confident of marching through to the semi-finals of the competition. Unai Emery has massive experience of winning on such European nights with Villa unbeaten in their previous three encounters in all competitions.



Lille vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Date: April 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:45 pm BST Venue: Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy



How to watch Lille vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Lille and Aston Villa will be available to watch on TNT Sports 3 in the UK. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Lille team news

Former Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti is confined to the treatment room because of a knee injury as he joins Rafael Fernandes (muscle) and Andrej Ilic (foot) on the injury table.

Lille would be hoping to see Jonathan David step up for the hosts with the Canadian international failing to score in the first leg.

Lille predicted XI: Chevalier; Santos, Diakite, Yoro, Ismaily; Andre, Bentaleb; Zhegrova, Cabella, Haraldsson; David

Position Players Goalkeepers: Chevalier, Mannone, Jakubech Defenders: Yoro, Alexandro, Fernandes, Gudmundsson, Ismaily, Santos Midfielders: Bentaleb, Andre, Miramon, Gomes, Yazici, Bouaddi, Cabella, Haraldsson, Zhegrova Forwards: David, Ounas

Aston Villa team news

Three Lions' defender Tyrone Mings is sidelined for the remainder of the campaign because of a cruciate ligament tear as he joins Argentine international Emiliano Buendia who is suffering a similar fate to Mings because of an ACL issue.

The other injury-absentees for the visitors include Jacob Ramsey (foot), Kortney House (knee), and Boubacar Kamara (knee).

English forward Ollie Watkins is in the form of his life having scored 19 goals in the Premier League this season alongside 10 assists and he'll spearhead Villa's forward battery. The former Brentford striker also broke the deadlock in the reverse leg with John McGinn doubling the lead for Emery's men.

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Moreno; Bailey, Luiz, McGinn, Rogers; Diaby, Watkins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Gauci Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Chambers, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Kesler-Hayden Midfielders: Luiz, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Rogers, Diaby Forwards: Duran, Watkins

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12 Apr 2024 Aston Villa 2-1 Lille UEFA Conference League

