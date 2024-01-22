Leicester City vs Ipswich Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Leicester City and Ipswich Town, as well as kick-off time and team news.

EFL Championship leaders Leicester City look to extend their lead at the summit as they face third-placed Ipswich Town who are vying to bridge the gap at the top.

Leicester City lost only their fourth game of the Championship after coming down from England's premier division as Coventry City beat the Foxes 3-1. Leicester will now be focused on getting back to winning ways and consolidate their lead at the top of the standings.

Ipswich Town, on the other hand, ended their streak of three consecutive draws with a win against Sunderland. With Southampton leapfrogging them in the table with a win on the weekend, Ipswich will be focused on displacing Saints in second position in the table.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leicester City vs Ipswich Town kick-off time

Date: January 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm GMT Venue: King Power Stadium

How to watch Leicester City vs Ipswich Town online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Leicester City and Ipswich Town will be available to watch on Sky Sports in the UK. Fans can also get live updates about the fixture on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Leicester City team news

The Foxes have a massive hole to fill in attack with star forward Jamie Vardy out injured with a knock, Abdul Fatawu picking up a red card in the last game, and the pairing of Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka traveling to the AFCON.

The home side will now be forced to start the pairing of Stephy Mavididi and Tom Cannon in attack.

The other absentees for Leicester include Wilfred Ndidi who is recovering from his injury and Harry Souttar who's at the Asian Cup playing for Australia.

Leicester City predicted XI: Hermansen; Ricardo Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Winks, Dewsbury-Hall, Akgun; McAteer, Cannon, Mavididi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ward, Iversen, Hermansen, Smithies, Stolarczyk Defenders: Faes, Coady, Doyle, Vestergaard, Justin, Pereira Midfielders: Winks, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Albrighton, McAteer Forwards: Iheanacho, Cannon, Mavididi, Fatawu, Akgun, Marcal

Ipswich Town team news

Ipswich will be without the services of George Hirst, Janoi Donacien, Massimo Luongo and Lee Evans who are all nursing injuries.

Egyptian midfielder Sam Morsy is sidelined with suspension after racking up 10 yellow cards in the Championship while Australian international Cameron Burgess is representing his nation in the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar.

Ipswich Town predicted XI: Hladky; Clarke, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Davis; Travis, Taylor, Chaplin; Burns, Jackson, Broadhead.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hladky, Walton, Slicker Defenders: Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Baggott, Williams, Donacien Midfielders: Taylor, Chaplin, Ball, Luongo, Humphreys, Hutchinson Forwards: Broadhead, Hirst, Burns, Harness, Aluko, Chaplin, Scarlett, Ladapo, Jackson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27 Dec 2023 Ipswich Town 1-1 Leicester City Championship 22 Feb 2014 Leicester City 3-0 Ipswich Town Championship 23 Nov 2013 Ipswich Town 1-2 Leicester City Championship

