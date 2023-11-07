Lazio vs Feyenoord: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League today

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Lazio and Feyenoord, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Italian outfit Lazio host Dutch side Feyenoord in Gameweek 4 of the UEFA Champions League with the former looking to revive their European campaign while the latter is looking to consolidate their top spot.

Lazio are currently behind Feyenoord and Atletico Madrid in the league table after managing a win, a draw, and a loss in their opening three games. The 3-1 defeat during their visit to Feyenoord pushed them down the table but with two points separating them and their Dutch rivals, Lazio would be vying for victory to claim a chance to march into the Round of 16.

2022/23 Eredivisie champions, Feyenoord have had two different campaigns playing domestically and in Europe. Seeded in a difficult Group D alongside Atletico Madrid, Lazio, and Celtic, De Trots van Zuid are currently at the summit of the table and have high hopes of qualifying through to the next round. Santiago Gimenez's brace ensured a massive victory in the reverse fixture and another similar performance would almost cement their place in the knockout stages.

Lazio vs Feyenoord kick-off time

Date: November 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm GMT Venue: Stadio Olimpico

Lazio will host Feyenoord at the Stadio Olimpico with kick-off scheduled at 8pm GMT for the fans in the UK.

How to watch Lazio vs Feyenoord online - TV channels & live streams

The Champions League fixture will be available to stream on TNT Sports 4. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

The defensive partnership of Nicolo Casale and Adam Marusic are unfit for the clash with the former recovering from a thigh problem and the latter picking up an ankle injury.

Ivan Provedel stole the show when Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid visited Lazio as the Italian shot-stopper equalised the scoring in the last knockings of the game and Provedel would once again be looking to put on an iconic show in between the sticks.

Italian veteran Ciro Immobile has had a wretched start to his goal scoring campaign with just three goals in Serie A and the 33-year-old is yet to find the back of the net in Europe. With Immobile going through a drought, former Barcelona and Chelsea superstar Pedro has stepped up for his side scoring two goals in two consecutive games, and the Spaniard could play another crucial role off the bench.

Lazio Predicted XI: Provedel; Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Rovella, Alberto; Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni

Position Players Goalkeepers: Provedel, Sepe, Mandas Defenders: Lazzari, Patric, Romagnoli, Hysaj, Gila, Marusic, Pellegrini, Kamenovic Midfielders: Guendouzi, Rovella, Alberto, Cataldi, Vecino, Basic, Lazzari, Kamada Forwards: Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni, Gonzalez, Fernandes, Pedro, Isaksen, Lombardi, Castellanos

Feyenoord team news

Austrian centre-back and club captain Gernot Trauner is sidelined from the clash after nursing some knee problems, Mats Wieffer is absent after suffering from illness, and Yankuba Minteh is recovering from a hamstring issue.

Santiago Jimenez bagged himself a brace in the reverse fixture to take his tally to 15 goals for the season and the Mexican forward would be vying to rattle the back of the net once again.

Feyenoord Predicted XI: Bijlow; Nieuwkoop, Geertruida, Hancko, Hartman; Zerrouki, Timber; Paixao, Stengs, Ivanusec; Gimenez



Position Players Goalkeepers: Bijlow, Wellenreuther, Van Sas, Lamprou Defenders: Nieuwkoop, Geertruida, Hancko, Hartman, Beelen, Lopez Midfielders: Zerrouki, Timber, Van den Belt, Zechiel, Milambo, Stengs, Lingr Forwards: Gimenez, Paixao, Sauer, Ivanusec, Jahanbakhsh, Dilrosun, Ueda

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25 Oct 2023 Feyenoord 3-1 Lazio UEFA Champions League 3 Nov 2022 Feyenoord 1-0 Lazio UEFA Europa League 9 Sept 2022 Lazio 4-2 Feyenoord UEFA Europa League

