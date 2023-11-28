Lazio vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

In a fiesty clash in Group E of the UEFA Champions League, Italian side Lazio welcome Scottish heavyweights Celtic at the Stadio Olimpico.
Lazio can secure themselves a knockout berth with a victory against Celtic with Feyenoord touted to face Group E leaders Atletico Madrid. While Lazio are winless in their previous three games in Serie A, Maurizio Sarri's men could march into the Round of 16 if they can repeat their 2-1 victory which they produced in the reverse fixture.
Celtic, on the other hand, have looked a shadow of themselves when playing in Europe and when playing in the Scottish Premiership. Currently undefeated in their domestic circuit, Celtic are yet to win their first game in the UEFA Champions League this season as their 6-0 embarrassment against Atletico Madrid dumped them out of the competition. But with just two games left for the group stages to finish, the powerhouses would be vying to bow out with some honour.
Lazio vs Celtic kick-off time
|Date:
|November 28, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|5:45 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Stadio Olimpico
Lazio will play Celtic at the Stadio Olimpico with kick-off scheduled at 5:45 pm GMT.
How to watch Lazio vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams
The match between Lazio and Celtic will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1 in the UK.
Viewers can watch match highlights on UEFA Champions League's Official Page and live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Lazio team news
Matias Vecino scored the opener for the hosts in the reverse fixture but the Italian is sidelined for Celtic's trip to Italy after picking up three yellow cards in the group stages.
Nicolo Casale is nursing a muscle problem while Alessio Romagnoli is in the treatment room because of a calf issue.
Former Barcelona and Chelsea superstar Pedro scored the winner against Celtic in injury time but the Spaniard could be forced on an appearance from the bench with Felipe Anderson, Ciro Immobile, and Mattia Zaccagni leading the forward line.
Lazio Predicted XI: Provedel; Lazzari, Patric, Gila, Marusic; Geundouzi, Cataldi, Alberto; Anderson, Zaccagni, Immobile
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Provedel, Sepe, Mandas
|Defenders:
|Lazzari, Patric, Gila, Marusic, Pellegrini, Kamenovic, Hysaj
|Midfielders:
|Geundouzi, Cataldi, Alberto, Rovella, Cataldi, Basic, Lazzari, Kamada
|Forwards:
|Anderson, Zaccagni, Immobile, Pedro, Gonzalez, Fernandes, Isaksen, Lombardi, Castellanos
Celtic team news
Daizen Madada and Luis Palma are the two players suspended for the visitors with the former being handed out a red card against Atletico Madrid and the latter racking up three yellow cards in the group stages.
While the duo of Liel Abada and Reo Hatate are nursing thigh and hamstring injuries respectively dumping them out of the fixture.
Celtic Predicted XI: Hart; A. Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Yang, M. Johnston; Furuhashi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hart, Siegrist, Bain
|Defenders:
|Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, Nawrocki, Phillips, Lagerbielke, Welsh, Kobayashi, Bernabei, Ralston
|Midfielders:
|O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull, Iwata, Kwon, Bernardo, Holm, Mcarthy
|Forwards:
|Yang, Forrest, Johnston, Furuhashi, Palma, Tillio, Oh
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|5 Oct 2023
|Celtic 1-2 Lazio
|UEFA Champions League
|7 Nov 2019
|Lazio 1-2 Celtic
|UEFA Europa League
|25 Oct 2019
|Celtic 2-1 Lazio
|UEFA Europa League