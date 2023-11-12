How to watch the FIFA U17 World Cup match between Korea Republic and USA, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The FIFA U17 World Cup has kicked-off in Indonesia as South Korea face USMNT in a mouth-watering Group E clash with both sides eyeing to start their World Cup campaign with a victory.

South Korea U17 have never won the prestigious U17 trophy as the Asian side are vying to end their trophy drought and finish on a high. Their last outing was against Japan in the U17 AFC Asian Cup Final where they were handed a shambolic 3-0 defeat and Byun Sung-Hwan's men would be looking to change their fortunes this time out.

The USMNT U17 men also faced a disastrous loss in the CONCACAF final where they were defeated by Mexico U17. The side's best finish in the tournament was when they finished fourth in 1999 when the competition was held in New Zealand and the side will look to change that. With France U17 touted to lead the pack at the end, USMNT will want to win their encounter against South Korea and march through to the next round.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Korea Republic vs USA kick-off time

Date: November 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 12pm GMT Venue: Jakarta International Stadium

South Korea U17 will face USMNT U17 at the Jakarta International Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 12pm GMT for the fans in the UK.

How to watch Korea Republic vs USA online - TV channels & live streams

The U17 World Cup match will be available to stream on FIFA+. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Korea Republic team news

South Korea named their squad on 23rd October 2023 as they relied on their youngsters to win their country's first U17 World Cup.

Lee Gyung-jun will be seen guarding South Korea's goal while Kim Myeong-Jun, Baek Ga-on, and Han Seok-jin will be looking to lead the line and score goals for them.

South Korea U17 Predicted Lineup: Gyung-jun; Su-ro, Chang-woo, Min-woo, Min-jun; Je-hoon, Do-yong, In-woo; Myeong-jun, Ga-on, Seok-jin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gyung-jun, Seong-min, Gyu-jeong Defenders: Su-ro, Chang-woo, Min-woo, Min-jun, Seong-ho, Jeong-hyeok, Yu-geon Midfielders: Je-hoon, Do-yong, In-woo, Tae-ho, Min-hyeok, Hyun-Min, Hyun-sub, Eun-chong Forwards: Myeong-jun, Ga-on, Seok-jin

USA team news

Liverpool prodigy Keyrol Figueroa is tipped to lead the line for the USA having netted seven times this term alongside Cruz Medina who has three goals to his name.

USMNT U17 Predicted Lineup: Beaudry; Verhoeven, Reid-Brown, Hall, Hawkins; Corcoran, Soma, Medina; Berchimas, Figueroa, Burton

Position Players Goalkeepers: Beaudry, Ferre, Campagnolo Defenders: Verhoeven, Reid-Brown, Hall, Hawkins, Banks, Harangi Midfielders: Corcoran, Soma, Medina, Habroune, Morales, Rudisill Forwards: Berchimas, Burton, Vazquez, Miller, Figueroa, Jamison

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides are playing each other for the first time in all competitions.

