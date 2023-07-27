Juventus vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Club Friendly match between Juventus and Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Before locking horns at the 2023-24 Serie A season, Juventus and AC Milan are set to square off in a club friendly in California on Thursday.

Massimiliano Allegri's side was to kick off their US tour with a clash against Barcelona but the game has been postponed due to a bout of viral gastroenteritis among the Barca squad.

Meanwhile, Milan lost both a two-goal lead and the friendly game 3-2 against Real Madrid at the Rose Bowl, where summer signing Christian Pulisic starred with another assist amid the club's pre-season run.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Juventus vs AC Milan kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:30 am BST Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

It will kick off at 3:30 am BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Juventus vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be televised in the UK. However, GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Leonardo Bonucci has been exiled on account of his expected move away from the club, while Weston McKennie is with the side following his loan move to Leeds United last season.

Although Gleison Bremer could leave the club, the Brazilian is likely to deputise for Bonucci, and Tim Weah should fill in the void left by Juan Cuadrado.

Nicolo Fagioli is yet to recover from a collarbone injury suffered last season, but Moise Kean is back from a flexor problem.

Meanwhile, Arkadiusz Milik is likely to pair up with Federico Chiesa in attack.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Gatti; Weah, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Milik.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Daffara, Pinsoglio Defenders: Danilo, Gatti, De Winter, Bremer, Rugani, Alex Sandro, Huijsen, Cambiaso Midfielders: Weah, Soule, McKennie, Locatelli, Rovella, Nicolussi Caviglia, Nonge, Miretti, Pogba, Kostic, Iling-Junior, Yildiz, Barrenechea Forwards: Kean, Chiesa, Vlahovic, Milik

AC Milan team news

Milan's latest recruit Swiss forward Noah Okafor from RB Salzburg will join the squad in California.

Having joined the club on a free transfer from Lazio, Luka Romero was among the goals against Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, other signings such as Tijjani Reijnders and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are likely to continue in the XI, but Mike Maignan may start in place of Marco Sportiello in between the sticks.

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli is likely to opt for Malick Thiaw instead of Jan-Carlo Simic alongside Fikayo Tomori at the back, with Rafael Leao and Pulisic expected to flank Olivier Giroud up front.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw, Hernandez; Krunic, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Mirante, Nava Defenders: Kjaer, Tomori, Kalulu, Florenzi, Calabria, Theo Hernandez, Gabbia, Simic, Thiaw, Bartesaghi Midfielders: Krunic, Loftus-Cheek, Pobega, Adli, Zeroli, Reijnders Forwards: Pulisic, Leao, Giroud, Saelemaekers, Chaka-Traore, De Ketelaere, Messias, Colombo, Romero, Okafor

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 29, 2023 Juventus 0-1 AC Milan Serie A October 8, 2022 AC Milan 2-0 Juventus Serie A January 24, 2022 AC Milan 0-0 Juventus Serie A September 20, 2021 Juventus 1-1 AC Milan Serie A May 10, 2021 Juventus 0-3 AC Milan Serie A

