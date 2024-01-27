How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Empoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides from the opposite ends of the Serie A table lock horns as league leaders Juventus square off against relegation-threatened Empoli.

Juventus have been nothing short of sublime domestically in the 2023/ 24 Serie A campaign as they are seeded at the summit of the Italian pack. The Italian heavyweights have lost just one game this season back in September and are on course to recapture the Italian crown once again.

Empoli, on the other hand, could be heading towards another loss when they face the Old Lady considering their recent form. Despite their win against Monza last week, Empoli have lost thrice in their previous five as they are hovering around the drop zone.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Juventus vs Empoli kick-off time

Date: January 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:00 pm GMT Venue: Allianz Stadium

Juventus will welcome Empoli to the illustrious Allianz Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 5:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Juventus vs Empoli online - TV channels & live streams

The Serie A clash will be available to watch on TNT Sports 2 in the UK while live updates will be available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Italian midfielder Nicolo Fagioli and French star Paul Pogba are indefinitely suspended and are unavailable for selection for the hosts. In defence, Portuguese defender Tiago Djalo is healing from an ACL injury alongside Italian right-back Mattia De Sciglio who has a similar injury.

Another French midfielder who's on the sidelines is Adrien Rabiot with the star healing from a shin injury while the forward pairing of Moise Kean and Federico Chiesa are in the treatment room due to their respective knocks.

In the absence of Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic would shoulder the goalscoring responsibility alongside Kenan Yildiz with the former bagging a scintillating brace in Juve's thumping of Leece last weekend.

Juventus predicted XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Miretti, Kostic; Vlahovic, Yildiz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Danilo, Gatti, Rugani, Cambiaso, Sandro Midfielders: Locatelli, Rabiot, Fagioli, McKennie, Pogba, Miretti, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic Forwards: Chiesa, Vlahovic, Milik, Iling-Junior, Yildiz

Empoli team news

The trio of Tyronne Ebuehi, Mattia Destro, and Gabriele Guarino is ruled out of the fixture due to muscle problems.

The visitors also have some concerns at the left-back position with the pairing of Giuseppe Pezzella and Simone Bastoni confined to the treatment room because of back and thigh injury, respectively.

Empoli predicted XI: Caprile; Ebuehi, Ismajli, Walukiewicz, Luperto; Fazzini, Grassi, Maleh; Baldanzi; Cambiaghi, Caputo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Caprile, Perisan, Berisha Defenders: Luperto, Ismajli, Walukiewicz, Guarino, Tonelli, Ebuehi Midfielders: Grassi, Fazzini, Maleh, Marin, Belardinelli, Ranocchia, Kovalenko Forwards: Shpendi, Caputo, Gyasi, Cancellieri, Destro, Maldini, Cambiaghi, Baldanzi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 4 Sept 2023 Empoli 0-2 Juventus Serie A 23 May 2023 Empoli 4-1 Juventus Serie A 22 Oct 2022 Juventus 4-0 Empoli Serie A 26 Feb 2022 Empoli 2-3 Juventus Serie A 29 Aug 2021 Juventus 0-1 Empoli Serie A

Useful links