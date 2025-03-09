How to watch today's Juventus vs Atalanta Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Juventus and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Still clinging to their faint Serie A title hopes, Juventus and Atalanta BC go head-to-head in a crucial showdown in Turin on Sunday evening.

Despite facing unrest from their own supporters and a subdued atmosphere at the Allianz Stadium on Monday night, Juventus responded in style following their Coppa Italia exit. A commanding 2-0 victory over Verona—their fifth consecutive league win—showcased their dominance and kept them in the title conversation.

Meanwhile, Atalanta failed to capitalize on Inter and Napoli dropping points, as they squandered several chances in a frustrating draw against Venezia. That result meant that Gian Piero Gasperini's men have now dropped points in three of their last five matches.

With Juventus now just six points adrift of Inter, a victory on Sunday could bring them level with Atalanta in third place while simultaneously dealing a blow to their rivals’ championship aspirations. The Bergamaschi also face a grueling schedule leading up to Easter, making this a pivotal clash in the Scudetto race.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Juventus vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Serie A match between Juventus and Atalanta will be available to watch TNT Sports and Bet365.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Juventus vs Atalanta kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Allianz Stadium

The Serie A match between Juventus and Atalanta will be played at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Sunday, March 9, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Juventus team news

Juventus boss Thiago Motta is set to face off against his former mentor without the services of four sidelined players—Francisco Conceicao, Renato Veiga, Nicolo Savona, and Douglas Luiz—all ruled out due to injury.

While Pierre Kalulu has returned to full fitness after an extended spell on the sidelines, his potential defensive partner, Federico Gatti has been training separately due to a thigh issue and remains doubtful. As a result, Lloyd Kelly could retain his place at the back.

Up front, Randal Kolo Muani, who recently edged out Dusan Vlahovic in the pecking order, was crowned Serie A's Player of the Month for February and could spearhead the attack here.

Atalanta team news

On the Atalanta side, long-term absentees Gianluca Scamacca, Odilon Kossounou, and Giorgio Scalvini remain unavailable, with Stefan Posch also set to miss out due to injury.

Should Isak Hien fail a late fitness test, veteran captain Rafael Toloi may be drafted in, or Marten de Roon could drop into the backline to fill the void.

In attack, Charles De Ketelaere and Ademola Lookman are expected to flank Mateo Retegui, who leads the Capocannoniere race with 21 league goals this season.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links