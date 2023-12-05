How to watch the AFC Champions League match between Istiklol and Al-Nassr, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two clubs from the opposite ends of Group D square off as Istiklol and Al-Nassr play their last group match in the AFC Champions League.

Istiklol's journey in the competition has come to a bitter end as the club have no wins to show after five games and the encounter against Al-Nassr would be another daunting task for the home side. Al Duhail defeated them 2-0 in their last AFC match and despite odds currently against them, Istiklol would want to bow out with an upset in their own backyard.

Al Nassr, on the other hand, have left no stone unturned to pave their path for the knockout stages of the competition. The Group D leaders are unbeaten in their segment with four wins and one draw taking their points tally to 13 points. Although the 3-0 thumping by Al Hilal in their domestic league raised a few eyebrows, Cristiano Ronaldo and company would look to brush aside any concerns during their visit to Istiklol.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Istiklol vs Nassr kick-off time

Date: December 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 4 pm GMT Venue: Respublikanskiy Stadion im. M.V. Frunze

Istiklol will welcome Al Nassr to the Respublikanskiy Stadion M.V. Frunze with kick-off scheduled for 4 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Istiklol vs Nassr online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Istiklol and Al Nassr will be available to stream on FITETV in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Istiklol team news

Istiklol will be without the services of forward Manuchekhr Dzhalilov who is recovering from an undisclosed knock.

The centre-back duo of Ivan Novoselec and Cedric Gogoua will play a crucial role in keeping Al-Nassr's forward trio silent while Alisher Dzhalilov who has 11 goals and 7 assists this term will look to weave his magic on the other end of the pitch.

Istiklol predicted XI: Yatimov; Dzhalilov, Novoselec, Gogoua; Kartashyan, Davlatmir, Beganović, Pandzhshanbe; Dzhalilov, Sebai; Kamolov

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yatimov, Khasanov, Dzhuraev Defenders: Dzhalilov, Novoselec, Gogoua, Kartashyan, Kurbonov, Karomatullozoda, Sattorov, Nazarov, Islomov, Moghtadaei, Nasrullozoda Midfielders: Okoro, Davlatmir, Beganović, Pandzhshanbe; Dzhalilov, Irgashev, Ayni, Sulaymonov, Shonazarov Forwards: Kamolov , Sebai, Mabatshoev, Bakhrizoda

Nassr team news

Nawaf Boushal is the sole player ruled out for the visitors as the defender is recovering from an achilles tendon surgery.

Without a doubt, all eyes would be glued on Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo with the forward scoring his side's opener in the reverse fixture.

Brazilian forward Talisca bagged a brace in the previous encounter between the two sides and he'll shoulder the goalscoring responsibility with former Liverpool veteran Sadio Mane who has also chipped in with crucial strikes for his new club.

Al Nassr predicted XI: Alaqidi; Al-Boushal, Alawjami, Laporte, Telles; Brozovic, Fofana, Otavio, Talisca, Mane; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar, Abdullah Defenders: Laporte, Al-Amri, Madu, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Qasem, S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Fofana, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, K. Al-Ghannam, Al-Aliwa, Otavio, Yahya Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 2 Oct 2023 Nassr 3-1 Istiklol AFC Champions League

Useful links