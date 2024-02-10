How to watch the Championship match between Ipswich Town and West Bromwich Albion, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In an intriguing EFL Championship encounter, fourth-placed Ipswich Town host fifth-placed West Bromwich Albion as the latter looks to bridge the gap between themselves and the hosts.

Ipswich Town have just one win in their previous five games as they have fallen off the tracks in recent times. The side lost to Preston in a five-goal thriller last time out and they'll be vying to reignite their spark.

West Brom will enter the contest on the back of a narrow victory against Birmingham as Andreas Weimann netted a crucial goal in the last knockings of the game to give Saturday's visitors all three points.

Ipswich Town vs West Bromwich Albion kick-off time

Date: February 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm GMT Venue: Portman Road

How to watch Ipswich Town vs West Bromwich Albion online - TV channels & live streams

The EFL Championship encounter between Ipswich Town and West Bromwich Albion will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK.

Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Ipswich Town team news

Forward George Hirst is closer to returning to Ipswich's matchday squad as the forward looks to recover from his hamstring knock.

But the clash could come too soon for Hirst alongside Janoi Donacien who is also touted to return in the upcoming weeks from his groin issue.

With Hirst sidelined, Conor Chaplin, who has scored nine goals and bagged seven assists, will shoulder the goalscoring responsibility alongside Nathan Broadhead who has thundered eight goals for Ipswich this term.

Ipswich Town predicted XI: Hladky; Clarke, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Burns, Chaplin, Sarmiento; Jackson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hladky, Walton, Slicker Defenders: Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Baggott, Williams, Donacien Midfielders: Taylor, Chaplin, Ball, Luongo, Humphreys, Hutchinson Forwards: Broadhead, Hirst, Burns, Harness, Aluko, Chaplin, Scarlett, Ladapo, Jackson

West Bromwich Albion team news

Scottish forward Matthew Phillips is out of contention due to his hamstring injury as he joins striker Josh Maja who's on the injury table due to an ankle injury.

Brandon Thomas-Asante has 11 goal contributions for the visitors this term and could play an influential role in spearheading the Baggies' forward battery.

West Bromwich Albion predicted XI: Palmer; Furlong, Bartley, Kipre, Townsend; Mowatt, Yokuslu; Wallace, Swift, Fellows; Thomas-Asante

Position Players Goalkeepers: Griffiths, Palmer, Cann Defenders: Kipre, Taylor, Bartley, Pieters, Townsend, Furlong, Pipa, Kelly Midfielders: Yokuslu, Chalobah, Swift, Mowatt, Reach, Diangana, Wallace Forwards: Thomas-Asante, Marshall, Fellows, Malcolm

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25 Nov 2023 West Brom 2-0 Ipswich Town Championship 9 Mar 2019 West Brom 1-1 Ipswich Town Championship 24 Nov 2018 Ipswich Town 1-2 West Brom Championship 2 Dec 2010 Ipswich Town 1-0 West Brom League Cup 26 Jan 2010 Ipswich Town 1-1 West Brom Championship

