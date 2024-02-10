This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Ipswich Town vs West Brom: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Shreyas Rai
Championship
team-logo
Portman Road
team-logo
WATCH ON ESPN+
Conor Chaplin Ipswich 2022-23Getty
Ipswich Town vs West Bromwich AlbionIpswich TownWest Bromwich AlbionChampionship

How to watch the Championship match between Ipswich Town and West Bromwich Albion, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In an intriguing EFL Championship encounter, fourth-placed Ipswich Town host fifth-placed West Bromwich Albion as the latter looks to bridge the gap between themselves and the hosts.

Ipswich Town have just one win in their previous five games as they have fallen off the tracks in recent times. The side lost to Preston in a five-goal thriller last time out and they'll be vying to reignite their spark.

West Brom will enter the contest on the back of a narrow victory against Birmingham as Andreas Weimann netted a crucial goal in the last knockings of the game to give Saturday's visitors all three points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ipswich Town vs West Bromwich Albion kick-off time

Date:February 10, 2024
Kick-off time:12:30 pm GMT
Venue:Portman Road

Ipswich Town will host West Bromwich Albion at Portman Road on February 10, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 12:30 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs West Bromwich Albion online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports FootballWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

The EFL Championship encounter between Ipswich Town and West Bromwich Albion will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK.

Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Ipswich Town team news

Forward George Hirst is closer to returning to Ipswich's matchday squad as the forward looks to recover from his hamstring knock.

But the clash could come too soon for Hirst alongside Janoi Donacien who is also touted to return in the upcoming weeks from his groin issue.

With Hirst sidelined, Conor Chaplin, who has scored nine goals and bagged seven assists, will shoulder the goalscoring responsibility alongside Nathan Broadhead who has thundered eight goals for Ipswich this term.

Ipswich Town predicted XI: Hladky; Clarke, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Burns, Chaplin, Sarmiento; Jackson

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hladky, Walton, Slicker
Defenders:Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Baggott, Williams, Donacien
Midfielders:Taylor, Chaplin, Ball, Luongo, Humphreys, Hutchinson
Forwards:Broadhead, Hirst, Burns, Harness, Aluko, Chaplin, Scarlett, Ladapo, Jackson

West Bromwich Albion team news

Scottish forward Matthew Phillips is out of contention due to his hamstring injury as he joins striker Josh Maja who's on the injury table due to an ankle injury.

Brandon Thomas-Asante has 11 goal contributions for the visitors this term and could play an influential role in spearheading the Baggies' forward battery.

West Bromwich Albion predicted XI: Palmer; Furlong, Bartley, Kipre, Townsend; Mowatt, Yokuslu; Wallace, Swift, Fellows; Thomas-Asante

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Griffiths, Palmer, Cann
Defenders:Kipre, Taylor, Bartley, Pieters, Townsend, Furlong, Pipa, Kelly
Midfielders:Yokuslu, Chalobah, Swift, Mowatt, Reach, Diangana, Wallace
Forwards:Thomas-Asante, Marshall, Fellows, Malcolm

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
25 Nov 2023West Brom 2-0 Ipswich TownChampionship
9 Mar 2019West Brom 1-1 Ipswich TownChampionship
24 Nov 2018Ipswich Town 1-2 West BromChampionship
2 Dec 2010Ipswich Town 1-0 West BromLeague Cup
26 Jan 2010Ipswich Town 1-1 West BromChampionship

Useful links

Advertisement