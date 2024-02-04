Inter vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a top-of-the-table clash in the Serie A, two Italian heavyweights will battle it out as Inter welcome rivals Juventus to the Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday.

Inter are seeded at the summit of the Italian league with 54 points from 21 games and can extend their lead to four points with a victory. The Nerazzurri have a game in hand and with Juventus entering a hostile environment, Simone Inzaghi and company will back them to emerge victorious in their backyard.

Juventus, on the other hand, were displaced from the top of the league on the back of a stalemate against Empoli. With Inter boasting of a game in hand over the visitors, Juventus would want to dump their opposition's hopes of winning and continue their hunt towards the Italian crown.

Inter vs Juventus kick-off time

Date: February 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: Giuseppe Meazza

How to watch Inter vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

The iconic clash between Inter and Juventus will be available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK. Fans can go to GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates of the Serie A clash.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Former Juve star Juan Cuadrado will fail to feature against his former employees as the Colombian international is confined to the treatment room.

The home side will be bolstered by the return of Hakan Calhanoglu and Nicolo Barella with the midfield pairing returning to the starting eleven after serving their respective suspensions.

Without a doubt, all eyes would be on 2022 Argentine World Cup winner Lautaro Martinez with the striker bashing 19 goals in 19 appearances as the forward would be vying to outscore his opposite number, Dusan Vlahovic.

Inter predicted XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Asllani, Barella, Frattesi, Klaassen, Sensi, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries, Buchanan, Augusto Forwards: Martinez, Thuram, Arnautovic, Sanchez

Juventus team news

Polish forward Arkadiusz Milik was handed the marching orders during Juventus' stalemate against Empoli ruling him out of the fixture.

In Milik's absence, Dusan Vlahovic would be vying to spearhead the visitor's forward battery with the Serbian thundering 12 goals this term.

French midfielder Adrien Rabiot could shake off his calf issue with Saints-loanee Carlos Alcaraz touted to feature on the bench after joining the squad in January.

Federico Chiesa is also tipped to appear from the bench for the side with the Italian winger healing from his injury while Moise Kean is also sidelined after failing to switch ships to Spanish heavyweights Atletico Madrid.

Juventus predicted XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Yildiz, Vlahovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Danilo, Gatti, Rugani, Cambiaso, Sandro Midfielders: Locatelli, Rabiot, Fagioli, McKennie, Pogba, Miretti, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic Forwards: Chiesa, Vlahovic, Milik, Iling-Junior, Yildiz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27 Nov 2023 Juventus 1-1 Inter Serie A 27 Apr 2023 Inter 1-0 Juventus Coppa Italia 5 Apr 2023 Juventus 1-1 Inter Coppa Italia 20 Mar 2023 Inter 0-1 Juventus Serie A 7 Nov 2022 Juventus 2-0 Inter Serie A

