Inter have started their new Serie A campaign in fantastic fashion winning their opening two fixtures without conceding a single goal. Three goals from Argentine star Lautaro Martinez in their first two games have helped the Italian heavyweights scale new heights in their premier days of the new Serie A campaign.

The last time Inter did not concede a goal in their first three games was back in 1966 and Simone Inzaghi's side would be vying to create history on Sunday. New signings Benjamin Pavard and Davy Klaasen have bolstered the host's roster and they would be confident of producing another scintillating outing against Fiorentina.

The visitors have also kicked off their campaign in a steady manner with a win and draw a piece in their opening two games. Fresh on the back of securing a Europa Conference League spot, Fiorentina would want to produce an upset against Inter.

The departure of Sofyan Amrabat might serve as a setback but the form of the likes of Nicolas Gonzalez and Giacomo Bonaventura could be a crucial boost for the Italian side.

Inter vs Fiorentina kick-off time

Date: September 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm BST Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Inter will play host to Fiorentina at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza with kick-off scheduled at 5:30 pm BST.

How to watch Inter vs Fiorentina online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Inter and Fiorentina can be streamed on TNT Sports 1.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Former Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard finally made his switch from Germany to join the Italian heavyweights. Despite the Frenchman's arrival, Inter could field an unchanged defensive structure. Francesco Acerbi would be a massive absentee for Nerazzurri with the veteran defender nursing a muscle injury.

Other new arrivals Marko Arnautovic, Juan Cuadrado and Yann Bisseck could be seen starting on the bench as they prepared themselves to start in the eleven soon.

The UCL runner's up could have to do without Henrikh Mkhitaryan who is recovering from a minor knee issue and Davide Frattesi could be given his first start in the hosts' engine room

Inter Predicted XI: Sommer; Darmian, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Frattesi, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Audero, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Darmian, Bisseck, Dimarco, Dumfries, Cuadrado Midfielders: Asllani, Agoume, Barella, Calhanoglu, Fratessi, Augusto, Klassen Forwards: Martinez, Sanchez, Thuram, Arnautovic,

Fiorentina team news

Fiorentina's star midfielder Sofyan Amrabat finally made the switch to a top European side with Manchester United signing the Moroccan World Cup star on loan on the deadline day of the transfer window.

The Viola acquired Maxime Lopez as Amrabat's replacement but the French midfielder is serving a suspension and will return on September 19.

Fiorentina will also be without right-back Niccolo Pierozzi and midfielders Antonio Barak and Gaetano Castrovilli. Forward Jonathan Ikone is tipped to sit out after suffering from a hip injury,

Fiorentina Predicted XI: Terracciano; Dodo, Milenkovic, Ranieri, Biraghi; Duncan, Arthur; Gonzalez, Bonaventura, Kouame; Nzola.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Terracciano, Christensen Defenders: Milenkovic, Mina, Quarta, Ranieri, Dalle Mura, Parisis, Dodo, Biraghi, Kayode Midfielders: Mandragora, Amatucci, Arthur, Duncan, Infantino, Bonaventura, Benassi, Sabiri Forwards: Sottil, Brekalo, Gonzalez, Kokorin, Beltran, Kouame, Nzola

Head-to-Head Record

Inter have won three games while Fiorentina have managed to win just once in the five previous encounters between the two sides.

Date Match Competition 25 May 2023 Fiorentina 1-2 Inter Coppa Italia 1 April 2023 Inter 0-1 Fiorentina Serie A 23 October 2022 Fiorentina 3-4 Inter Serie A 19 March 2022 Inter 1-1 Fiorentina Serie A 22 September 2021 Fiorentina 1-3 Inter Serie A

