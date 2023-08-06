This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Hibernian vs St. Mirren: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Shreyas Rai
How to watch the Premiership match between Hibernian and St. Mirren, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The new edition of the Scottish Premiership Championship kicks-off this weekend as Hibernian play host to St. Mirren at the Easter Road Stadium.

Hibernian enter the contest on the back of a 6-1 thrashing of Inter Club d'Escaldes in the Europa Conference League qualifiers as both Martin Boyle and Josh Campbell scoring braces for their side. The Hibbies garnered three wins in the pre-season against the likes of Edinburgh City, Europa FC, and Groningen.

Lee Johnson's side will therefore look to open their account in the first phase of the Scottish Championship with three points to lay down the foundation for a successful season.

St. Mirren's pre-season campaign kicked-off with a shambolic loss against a lower-ranked Montrose side but since found form with three victories on the trot.

The Buddies managed to earn a convincing victory in the Leagues Cup with a 4-0 routing of Forfar Athletic. Stephen Robinson's side fell off the track in the last knockings of the previous season but they'll be vying to change their fortunes this time out.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hibernian vs St. Mirren kick-off time

Date:August 6, 2023
Kick-off time:3:00 p.m. BST
Venue:Easter Road Stadium

Hibernian will face St. Mirren at the Easter Road Stadium with kick-off at 3:00 p.m. BST.

How to watch Hibernian vs St. Mirren online - TV channels & live streams

Live with GOALWatch here

The match between Hibernian and St. Mirren can be followed on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Hibernian team news

Hibernian have a ton of injuries and absentees heading into their premier clash of the new season of the Scottish championship.

26-year-old striker Harry Mckirdy will reportedly undergo a heart surgery with the striker tipped to be sidelined for several months.

Lee Johnson has a massive hole to fill in his goalkeeping department after both David Marshall and Joseph Walcott are sidelined after picking up knocks in their previous encounter. Young shot-stopper Maksymilian Boruc is touted to guard Hibernian's goal in their opening clash.

Kevin Nisbet is another absentee for Hibernian who made a summer transfer to Millwall. Johnson's side did manage to sign players like Dylan Vente, Elie Youan, Adam Le Fondre and Jordan Obita.

Hibernian Predicted XI: Boruc; Delferriere, Fish, Hanlon, Stevenson; Doyle-Hayes, Campbell, Newell; Boyle, Doidge, Youan

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Boruc
Defenders:Fish, Hanlon, Stevenson, Harbottle, Obita, Cadden, Miller
Midfielders:Jeggo, Delferriere, Doyle-Hayes, Campbell, Newell, Henderson, Levitt
Forwards:Boyle, Doidge, Youan, Tavares, Vente, Le Fondre, Melkersen

St. Mirren team news

The visitors themselves have a major injury concern with forward Jonah Ayunga on the injury table due to a cruciate ligament rupture. Ayunga last played a game back in January for the Saints and will be absent for the upcoming months.

St. Mirren predicted XI: Hemming; Fraser, Gogic, Taylor; Strain, O'Hara, Baccus, Tanser; McMenamin, Mandron, Nachmani

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hemming, Urminsky
Defenders:Taylor, Tanser, Dunne, Strain, Fraser, Bolton, Gogic
Midfielders:Baccus, O'Hara, Boyd-Munce, Flynn
Forwards:Kiltie, McMenamin, Olusanya, Greive, Nachmani, Jamieson, Mandron

Head-to-Head Record

Hibernian gave got the better of St. Mirren on four different occasions with the latter's only win coming in August 2022.

DateMatchCompetition
6 May 2023Hibernian 2-1 St. MirrenPremiership
4 February 2023St. Mirren 0-1 HibernianPremiership
29 October 2022Hibernian 3-0 St. MirrenPremiership
27 August 2022St. Mirren 1-0 HibernianPremiership
23 April 2022St. Mirren 0-1 HibernianPremiership

