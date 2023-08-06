Hibernian vs St. Mirren: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

The new edition of the Scottish Premiership Championship kicks-off this weekend as Hibernian play host to St. Mirren at the Easter Road Stadium.
Hibernian enter the contest on the back of a 6-1 thrashing of Inter Club d'Escaldes in the Europa Conference League qualifiers as both Martin Boyle and Josh Campbell scoring braces for their side. The Hibbies garnered three wins in the pre-season against the likes of Edinburgh City, Europa FC, and Groningen.
Lee Johnson's side will therefore look to open their account in the first phase of the Scottish Championship with three points to lay down the foundation for a successful season.
St. Mirren's pre-season campaign kicked-off with a shambolic loss against a lower-ranked Montrose side but since found form with three victories on the trot.
The Buddies managed to earn a convincing victory in the Leagues Cup with a 4-0 routing of Forfar Athletic. Stephen Robinson's side fell off the track in the last knockings of the previous season but they'll be vying to change their fortunes this time out.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Hibernian vs St. Mirren kick-off time
|Date:
|August 6, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3:00 p.m. BST
|Venue:
|Easter Road Stadium
Hibernian will face St. Mirren at the Easter Road Stadium with kick-off at 3:00 p.m. BST.
How to watch Hibernian vs St. Mirren online - TV channels & live streams
The match between Hibernian and St. Mirren can be followed on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Hibernian team news
Hibernian have a ton of injuries and absentees heading into their premier clash of the new season of the Scottish championship.
26-year-old striker Harry Mckirdy will reportedly undergo a heart surgery with the striker tipped to be sidelined for several months.
Lee Johnson has a massive hole to fill in his goalkeeping department after both David Marshall and Joseph Walcott are sidelined after picking up knocks in their previous encounter. Young shot-stopper Maksymilian Boruc is touted to guard Hibernian's goal in their opening clash.
Kevin Nisbet is another absentee for Hibernian who made a summer transfer to Millwall. Johnson's side did manage to sign players like Dylan Vente, Elie Youan, Adam Le Fondre and Jordan Obita.
Hibernian Predicted XI: Boruc; Delferriere, Fish, Hanlon, Stevenson; Doyle-Hayes, Campbell, Newell; Boyle, Doidge, Youan
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Boruc
|Defenders:
|Fish, Hanlon, Stevenson, Harbottle, Obita, Cadden, Miller
|Midfielders:
|Jeggo, Delferriere, Doyle-Hayes, Campbell, Newell, Henderson, Levitt
|Forwards:
|Boyle, Doidge, Youan, Tavares, Vente, Le Fondre, Melkersen
St. Mirren team news
The visitors themselves have a major injury concern with forward Jonah Ayunga on the injury table due to a cruciate ligament rupture. Ayunga last played a game back in January for the Saints and will be absent for the upcoming months.
St. Mirren predicted XI: Hemming; Fraser, Gogic, Taylor; Strain, O'Hara, Baccus, Tanser; McMenamin, Mandron, Nachmani
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hemming, Urminsky
|Defenders:
|Taylor, Tanser, Dunne, Strain, Fraser, Bolton, Gogic
|Midfielders:
|Baccus, O'Hara, Boyd-Munce, Flynn
|Forwards:
|Kiltie, McMenamin, Olusanya, Greive, Nachmani, Jamieson, Mandron
Head-to-Head Record
Hibernian gave got the better of St. Mirren on four different occasions with the latter's only win coming in August 2022.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|6 May 2023
|Hibernian 2-1 St. Mirren
|Premiership
|4 February 2023
|St. Mirren 0-1 Hibernian
|Premiership
|29 October 2022
|Hibernian 3-0 St. Mirren
|Premiership
|27 August 2022
|St. Mirren 1-0 Hibernian
|Premiership
|23 April 2022
|St. Mirren 0-1 Hibernian
|Premiership