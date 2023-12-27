Hibernian vs Hearts: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premiership match between Hibernian and Hearts, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scottish side Hearts will look to continue their winning streak as they travel to face Hibernian who are aiming to shrug off their recent defeat in the Scottish Premiership.

Hibernian lost to St. Johnstone after Graham Carey scored the solitary goal for the home side handing Hibernian their second defeat in three games. They can move within two points of their neighbour if they end up on the right side of the scoreline in the Edinburgh derby.

Hearts, on the other hand, have shaken off their successive defeats with back-to-back victories against league leaders Celtic and St. Mirren. The three points against Celtic would give them massive confidence as they look to bridge the gap between the two outfits above them.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hibernian vs Hearts kick-off time

Date: December 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm GMT Venue: Easter Road Stadium

Hibernian will welcome Hearts to the Easter Road Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Hibernian vs Hearts online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Hibernian team news

The Hibernian manager emphasised not making any wholesale changes to his side after their narrow defeat last week.

Jos Campbell would be vying to get a start in the eleven while Christian Doidge might have to settle with a substitute appearance once again.

Hibernian predicted XI: Marshall; Miller, Fish, Hanlon, Obita; Youan, Levitt, Jeggo, Tavares; Vente, Boyle.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marshall, Wollacott, Boruc Defenders: Fish, Miller, Stevenson, Obita, Hanlon, Bushiri, Hanlon, Harbottle Midfielders: Jeggo, Newell, Delferriere, Levitt, Campbell Forwards: Youan, Tavares, Boyle, Le Fondre, Doidge, Vente

Hearts team news

Hearts will look to stick with a similar eleven as they have a fully fit matchday squad available for selection. The pairing of Kye Rowles and Nathaniel Atkinson is tipped to go on international duty with Australia but it'll happen after the turn of the year.

Hearts predicted XI: Clark; Kent, Halkett, Rowles; Atkinson, Denholm, Baningime, Cochrane; Oda, Shankland, McKay.



Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, McGovern Defenders: Kingsley, Kent, Rowles, Sibbick, Cochrane Midfielders: Devlin, Nieuwenhof, Haring, Halliday, Baningime, Grant, Denholm, Forrest, Tait, Lowry, Pollock Forwards: Oda, Shankland, Boyce, Tagawa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 7 Oct 2023 Hearts 2-2 Hibernian Premiership 27 May 2023 Hearts 1-1 Hibernian Premiership 15 Apr 2023 Hibernian 1-0 Hearts Premiership 22 Jan 2023 Hibernian 0-3 Hearts FA Cup 2 Jan 2023 Hearts 3-0 Hibernian Premiership

