In a fiesty clash in the Scottish Premiership, third-placed Hearts look to bridge the gap between themselves and second-placed Rangers as they welcome the latter to their backyard.
After the defeat to Rangers in the reverse fixture, Hearts have embarked on a thundering run of four consecutive wins. Will Dennis' own goal gave them all three points against Kilmarnock last week as they'll look to build on this winning momentum against a side they have already lost twice this term.
Rangers will be looking to defeat Hearts for the third time this season in all competitions having accomplished the feat twice in the Premiership and League Cup. A win for the visitors would see them just five points behind Celtic as they look to leapfrog them at the summit.
Hearts vs Rangers kick-off time
|Date:
|November 6, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8:00 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Tynecastle Park
Hearts will host the mighty Rangers at the Tynecastle Park with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm GMT in the UK.
How to watch Hearts vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams
The match between Hearts and Rangers will be available to watch on Sky Sports Football in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Hearts team news
The home side's defensive battery has some crucial names missing with Craig Halkett ruled out because of a cruciate ligament tear, Nathaniel Atkinson nursing an ankle injury, and Odel Offiah recovering from illness.
Barrie McKay and Kenneth Vargas are also sidelined from the fixture with a knee and ankle injury, respectively.
Hearts could stick with the same side with Yutaro Oda and Calem Nieuwenhof looking to retain their position after a scintillating outing last week.
Hearts predicted XI: Clark; Kingsley, Kent, Rowles; Oda, Grant, Baningime, Lowry, Cochrane; Shankland, Boyce
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Clark, McGovern
|Defenders:
|Kingsley, Kent, Rowles, Sibbick, Cochrane
|Midfielders:
|Devlin, Nieuwenhof, Haring, Halliday, Baningime, Grant, Denholm, Forrest, Tait, Lowry, Pollock
|Forwards:
|Oda, Shankland, Boyce, Tagawa
Rangers team news
Rangers defeated St. Mirren last time out thanks to a brace from Abdallah Sima and the winger could operate once again on the flanks for the visitors.
Rangers predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic; Lundstram, Cifuentes; McCausland, Lawrence, Sima; Dessers
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, Wright
|Defenders:
|Goldson, Davies, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Sterling, Devine
|Midfielders:
|Cifuentes, Lundstram, Jack, Davis, Cantwell, Dowell
|Forwards:
|Lawrence, Sima, Matonda, Wright, Dessers, McCausland, Danilo, Roofe, Lammers
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|5 Nov 2023
|Hearts 1-3 Rangers
|League Cup
|29 Oct 2023
|Rangers 2-1 Hearts
|Premiership
|25 May 2023
|Rangers 2-2 Hearts
|Premiership
|2 Feb 2023
|Hearts 0-3 Rangers
|Premiership
|10 Nov 2022
|Rangers 1-0 Hearts
|Premiership