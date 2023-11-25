Al-Hazm vs Al-Hilal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi League match between Hazm and Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides from opposite sides of the table will lock horns as Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal face bottom-seeded Al-Hazm.

Al-Hazm have managed a single win from their campaign thus far with eight defeats and four draws dumping them to the foot of the table. The home side has also bowed out of the King's Cup in the Round of 16 when Saturday's visitors beat them 3-0 and Al Hazm would be vying for revenge against an in-form side.

Al-Hilal, on the other hand, have had a scintillating start to their Saudi Pro League campaign as they are the only unbeaten side in the competition. They have won 11 games and drawn two from their 13 games and look like early contenders for the championship. A win on Saturday could see Al-Hilal extend their lead to seven points at the top of the summit while a loss could give Al Nassr an opportunity to reduce the deficit to just one point.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hazm vs Hilal kick-off time

Date: November 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm GMT Venue: King Abdullah Sports City Stadium

Al Hazm will host Al Hilal at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Hazm vs Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

Live on GOAL GOAL Live updates

The Saudi Pro League clash will not be televised in the UK, but fans can follow live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Hazm team news

Winger Ben Hassan Traore is the only man injured for the home side after picking up a knock before the international break and the Malian international is a major concern for Al Hazm.

Other than that, Al Hazm remain without any injury concerns as they look to produce an upset against the Saudi Pro League leaders.

Al-Hazm possible XI: Zaid; Al Mhemaid, Ricard, Viana, Qasheesh; Vinicius, Abousaban, Toze; Al-Thani, Badamosi, Selemani.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zaid, Dahmen, Al-Ghamdi Defenders: Al-Mhemaid, Ricardo, Viana, Qasheesh, Al-Shammari, Al-Dakheel, Al-Bakr, Al-Absi, Al-Aazmi Midfielders: Vinicius, Abousaban, Toze, Vina, Traore, Al-Sayyali, Al-Najjar Forwards: Al-Thani, Badamosi, Selemani, Al-Mutairi

Hilal team news

Former PSG star and Brazilian international Neymar Jr. is the only player out injured for Al Hilal.

Despite Neymar's absence Aleksandar Mitrovic has been the pick of the strikers with 10 goals this term alongside Salem Al-Dawsari and Malcolm who have bagged seven and six goals respectively.

Al-Hilal Predicted XI: Bono; Abdulhamid, Tambakti, Koulibaly, Al-Shahrani; Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno; Michael, Malcolm, Al-Dawsari; Mitrovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Al-Owais, Al-Wutaian, Al-Enazi, Rasen Defenders: Koulibaly, Tambakti, Al-Bulayhi, Al-Dawsari, Al-Mufarrij, Jahfali, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk Midfielders: Al-Asmari, Neves, Al-Malki, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Al-Faraj, Al-Juwayr Forwards: Michael, Mitrovic, Malcolm, Al-Dawsari, Al-Qahtani, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30 Oct 2023 Hilal 3-0 Hazm King's Cup 26 Feb 2022 Hilal 2-0 Hazm Saudi Pro League 30 Sept 2021 Hazm 1-1 Hilal Saudi Pro League 29 Aug 2020 Hilal 4-1 Hazm Saudi Pro League 26 Dec 2019 Hazm 1-1 Hilal Saudi Pro League

