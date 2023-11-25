Al-Hazm vs Al-Hilal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Two sides from opposite sides of the table will lock horns as Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal face bottom-seeded Al-Hazm.
Al-Hazm have managed a single win from their campaign thus far with eight defeats and four draws dumping them to the foot of the table. The home side has also bowed out of the King's Cup in the Round of 16 when Saturday's visitors beat them 3-0 and Al Hazm would be vying for revenge against an in-form side.
Al-Hilal, on the other hand, have had a scintillating start to their Saudi Pro League campaign as they are the only unbeaten side in the competition. They have won 11 games and drawn two from their 13 games and look like early contenders for the championship. A win on Saturday could see Al-Hilal extend their lead to seven points at the top of the summit while a loss could give Al Nassr an opportunity to reduce the deficit to just one point.
Hazm vs Hilal kick-off time
|Date:
|November 25, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3:00 pm GMT
|Venue:
|King Abdullah Sports City Stadium
Al Hazm will host Al Hilal at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm GMT in the UK.
How to watch Hazm vs Hilal online - TV channels & live streams
Live on GOAL
|Live updates
The Saudi Pro League clash will not be televised in the UK, but fans can follow live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Hazm team news
Winger Ben Hassan Traore is the only man injured for the home side after picking up a knock before the international break and the Malian international is a major concern for Al Hazm.
Other than that, Al Hazm remain without any injury concerns as they look to produce an upset against the Saudi Pro League leaders.
Al-Hazm possible XI: Zaid; Al Mhemaid, Ricard, Viana, Qasheesh; Vinicius, Abousaban, Toze; Al-Thani, Badamosi, Selemani.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Zaid, Dahmen, Al-Ghamdi
|Defenders:
|Al-Mhemaid, Ricardo, Viana, Qasheesh, Al-Shammari, Al-Dakheel, Al-Bakr, Al-Absi, Al-Aazmi
|Midfielders:
|Vinicius, Abousaban, Toze, Vina, Traore, Al-Sayyali, Al-Najjar
|Forwards:
|Al-Thani, Badamosi, Selemani, Al-Mutairi
Hilal team news
Former PSG star and Brazilian international Neymar Jr. is the only player out injured for Al Hilal.
Despite Neymar's absence Aleksandar Mitrovic has been the pick of the strikers with 10 goals this term alongside Salem Al-Dawsari and Malcolm who have bagged seven and six goals respectively.
Al-Hilal Predicted XI: Bono; Abdulhamid, Tambakti, Koulibaly, Al-Shahrani; Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno; Michael, Malcolm, Al-Dawsari; Mitrovic.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bono, Al-Owais, Al-Wutaian, Al-Enazi, Rasen
|Defenders:
|Koulibaly, Tambakti, Al-Bulayhi, Al-Dawsari, Al-Mufarrij, Jahfali, Al-Shahrani, N. Al-Dawsari, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk
|Midfielders:
|Al-Asmari, Neves, Al-Malki, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, Al-Faraj, Al-Juwayr
|Forwards:
|Michael, Mitrovic, Malcolm, Al-Dawsari, Al-Qahtani, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|30 Oct 2023
|Hilal 3-0 Hazm
|King's Cup
|26 Feb 2022
|Hilal 2-0 Hazm
|Saudi Pro League
|30 Sept 2021
|Hazm 1-1 Hilal
|Saudi Pro League
|29 Aug 2020
|Hilal 4-1 Hazm
|Saudi Pro League
|26 Dec 2019
|Hazm 1-1 Hilal
|Saudi Pro League