Guinea vs Gambia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Guinea and Gambia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Guinea and Gambia lock horns in a feisty AFCON battle as both teams look to take their last chance of making it through to the knockouts of the competition.

Guinea pulled out a rabbit out of their hat as they salvaged a point against African powerhouses Cameroon in their opener. Despite going down to 10 men, Guinea put on a daunting display as they look to leapfrog Cameroon in the table with a win against Gambia.

Gambia were defeated in the first game as Senegal got the better of them, thumping three goals past them. Another defeat against a resilient Guinea would see them bow out of the tournament while a win could keep their hopes alive of staying afloat in the competition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Guinea vs Gambia kick-off time

Date: January 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm GMT Venue: Stade Charles Konan Banny



Guinea will face Gambia on January 19, 2024, at the Stade Charles Konan Banny with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Guinea vs Gambia online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture between Guinea and Gambia will be available to watch on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Guinea team news

Guinea will be without Francois Kamano after the forward was given the marching orders in their opener against Cameroon just on the stroke of half-time.

Stuttgart's sublime goalscorer Serhou Guirassy who was enjoying a purple patch in the Bundesliga remains sidelined due to his injury alongside Naby Keita.

Guinea predicted XI: Kone; Conte, Diakhaby, Jeanvier, Sylla; Moriba, Konate; Guilavogui, Camara, Kante; Bayo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Keita, Camara, Koné Defenders: Conte, Diakite, Sylla, Sylla, Diakhaby, Janvier, Sow, Camara Midfielders: Diawara, Cisse, Camara, Keita, Toure, Konate, Kourouma, Cisse Forwards: Kamano, Guilavogui, Guirassy, Bayo, Kante, Conte

Gambia team news

Ali Sowe featured for Gambia leading his country's forward battery but the Gambian international had a shambolic showing with Alieu Fadera touted to displace him in the eleven.

Gambia predicted XI: Gaye; Janko, Gomez, Colley, Touray; Manneh, Marr, Darboe; Minteh, Barrow; Fadera

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gaye, Jobe, Sarr Defenders: Colley, Gomez, Janko, Ngum, Mendy, Sanneh, Sanneh, Sonko-Sundberg, Touray Midfielders: Sanyang, Adams, Barry, Bobb, Darboe, Jallow, Marreh, Manneh Forwards: Badamosi, Barrow, Ceesay, Colley, Fadera, Minteh, Sowe

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24 Jan 2022 Guinea 0-1 Gambia Africa Cup of Nations

