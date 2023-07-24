Greuther Fürth vs Liverpool: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the club friendly match between Greuther Fürth and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be playing their second pre-season game when they lock horns with Greuther Furth in Germany.

Liverpool played their first pre-season game against Karlsruher where they bashed the German side 4-2 and Klopp's men will be looking to close off their time in Germany with another win against a second-tier side. The behind-closed-doors game will be the Reds' last game before they continue their travel to Asia to face the likes of Bayern Munich.

Furth, on the other hand, will look to gain much experience from this clash as they have a long season ahead of them.

Greuther Fürth vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date: July 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:00 p.m. BST Venue: Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer

Liverpool will travel to the Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer Stadium in Furth, Germany to play Greuther Furth with kick-off at 12:00 p.m. BST.

How to watch Greuther Fürth vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available on TV but can be streamed on LFCTV GO and LFCTV.

Team news & squads

Greuther Fürth team news

Summer signings Dennis Srbeny and Kerim Calhanoglu could once again be given the exposure by Furth to play in the crucial clash against Liverpool. Branimir Hrgota could also be given a chance in the playing eleven after finishing as the club's top scorer last season.

Tobias Raschl has left for 2. Bundesliga rivals Kaiserslautern, while centre-forward Afimico Pululu moved to Poland and the duo will not be available for selection in the pre-season.

Greuther Furth Predicted XI: Linde; Asta, Itter, Jung, Haddadi, Calhanoglu; Wagner, Consbruch, Green; Hrgota, Srbeny.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Linde, Schaffran, Schulz Defenders: Asta, Itter, Jung, Haddadi, Calhanoglu, Mhamadi, Michalski, Meyerhofer, Midfielders: Wagner, Consbruch, Green, Raebiger, Kioumourtzoglou, Petkov, Deitz Forwards: Hrgota, Srbeny, Lemperle, Sieb, Abiama

Liverpool team news

The Reds could be without the services of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho as the midfield duo inches closer to a move to Saudi Arabia. Henderson, who has been named in the squad, has already left for Saudi to formalize the deal while Fabinho awaits approval.

Thiago Alcantara could be another name who's tipped to sit out alongside Alisson as the duo are nursing injuries.

English right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has seemed to find a new role under Klopp as he shone in his club's 4-2 win operating from midfield. Euro U-21 champions Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot are other names who could be available for selection after returning from the celebrations of their triumph.

Klopp will also have the opportunity to test his new set of midfielders including World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister who is yet to don the Reds' shirt for the first time.

Liverpool Predicted XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Matip, Tsimikas; Alexander-Arnold, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Gakpo, Jota.



Position Players Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Mrozek Defenders: Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Bradley, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Scanlon, Quansah Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Alexander-Arnold, Elliot, Jones, Mac Allister Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Doak, Koumas, Mcconnell

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides are facing each other for the first time in all competitions.

