Germany vs Japan: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Friendlies match between Germany and Japan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hansi Flick's Germany are set to face Japan in a friendly in the first international break of the season.

The German side is under immense pressure after failing to win any of their previous four games, losing three of those games. The 2014 World Champions have lost to Belgium, Poland and Colombia in their last four games. They have even failed to score a goal in their last two games.

Japan come into this game on the back of two big wins against Peru and El Salvador, scoring 10 goals in the those two games. The 20th ranked side were one of the top 16 sides at the World Cup last year, where they beat Germany in the group stage.

Germany vs Japan kick-off time

Date: September 9th, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45pm BST Venue: Volkswagen Arena

The game will be played at Volkswagen Arena, home of Wolfsburg, on September 9th 2023.

How to watch Germany vs Japan online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream in the UK on Viaplay Sports 2.

Team news & squads

Germany team news

Ilkay Gundogan was named as the new captain of the German side in the latest press release. Brighton's Pascal Gross also received a call up.

Predicted Germany XI: Ter Stegen; Can, Rudiger, Thiaw; Henrichs, Musiala, Goretzka, Gosens; Sane, Gundogan; Havertz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Baumann, Trapp Defenders: Schlotterback, Sule, Rudiger, Tah, Thiaw, Henrichs Midfielders: Kimmich, Can, Gundogan, Nmecha, Gross, Gosens, Wirtz, Havertz, Brandt Forwards: Sane, Gnabry, Schade, Hofmann, Muller

Japan team news

Liverpool's new recruit, Wataru Endo, is the captain of the side and is a part of the call up along with Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma and Arsenal's Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Predicted Japan XI: Nakamura; Sugawara, Taniguchi, Itakura, Ito; Morita, Endo, Kamada; Ito, Furuhashi, Mitoma

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schmidt, Osako, Nakamura Defenders: Itakura, Ito, Machida, Taniguchi, Tomiyasu, Sugawara, Hashioka, Maikuma Midfielders: Endo, Ito, Morita, Tanaka, Morishita, Kamada Forwards: Mitoma, Nakamura, Maeda, Kubo, Doan, Ito, Asano, Furuhashi, Ueda

Head-to-Head Record

Germany and Japan met each other last year in the World Cup where Japan came out on top, winning the game 2-1.

Date Match Competition November 23rd, 2022 Germany 1-2 Japan FIFA World Cup

