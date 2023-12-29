Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Turkish Super Cup final

How to watch the Super Cup match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Just a few days after a toothless Turkish Super Lig draw between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, the two Turkish heavyweights cross swords once again in the Turkish Super Cup Final.

Galatasaray have won the Turkish Super Cup the most times in the history of the competition as they'll be vying to lift the glorious prize for the 17th time in their illustrious history. The Lions were the more dominant side when the two sides met in the Super Lig and they'll be looking to replicate their heroics.

Fenerbahce, on the other hand, have won the Super Cup nine times and could share the joint-second spot with Trabzonspor if they upset their arch-rivals in their own backyard. The likes of Edin Dzeko and Dusan Tadic will play a pivotal role for the visitors if they want to add another piece of silverware to their cabinet.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe kick-off time

Date: December 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 5 :45 pm GMT Venue: Al Awal Park at King Saud University

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce will face each other at the Al Awal Park at King Saud University in the Middle East with kick-off scheduled at 5:45 pm in the UK.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe online - TV channels & live streams

Live on GOAL GOAL Live updates

The Super Cup Final will not be available to watch on TV in the UK but fans can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Galatasaray team news

Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez is sidelined from the fixture with the former Spurs centre-back nursing a toe injury. Portuguese midfielder Sergio Oliveira is another player confined to Galatasaray's treatment room with a chest problem.

Former PSG forward Mauro Icardi has been in sublime touch for the Lions with 18 goals and 6 assists in all competitions and the Argentine would be vying to lead the line alongside former Napoli man Dries Mertens and Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech operating on either flank who have 9 goal contributions combined for the home side.

Galatasaray predicted XI: Muslera; Boey, Nelsson, Bardakci, Angelino; Ndombele, Torreira; Ziyech, Mertens, Akturkoglu; Icardi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muslera, Guvenc, J. Yilmaz, Ordu Defenders: Nelsson, Bardakci, Ayhan, Yesilyurt, Angelino, Karatas, Boey, Bulbul Midfielders: Torreira, Aydin, E. Akman, Ndombele, Demirbay, H. Akman, Akturkoglu, Tete, Ziyech, B. Yilmaz Forwards: Mertens, Icardi, Bakambu, Dervisoglu, Demiroglu, Zaha

Fenerbahçe team news

The defensive trio of Rodrigo Becao, Luan Peres, and Serdar Aziz are ruled out of the fixture due to a tendon rupture, knee problem, and an undisclosed injury respectively.

Miha Zajc and Lincoln are the two names missing from the engine room with the former nursing an unspecified problem and the latter failing to get back to full fitness.

Fenerbahce predicted XI: Livakovic; Kadioglu, Akaydin, Oosterwolde, Osayi-Samuel; Crespo, Fred; Tadic, Szymanski, Kahveci; Dzeko.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Livakovic, Egribayat, Akyuz Defenders: Djiku, Osayi-Samuel, Yuksek, Akcicek, Oosterwolde, Akaydin, Muldur, Kadioglu Midfielders: Yuksek, Fred, Elmaz, Crespo, Yandas, Szymanski Forwards: Kent, Tadic, King, Dzeko, Kahveci, Batshuayi, Nayir

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24 Dec 2023 Fenerbahce 0-0 Galatasaray Super Lig 4 Jun 2023 Galatasaray 3-0 Fenerbahce Super Lig 8 Jan 2023 Fenerbahce 0-3 Galatasaray Super Lig 10 Apr 2022 Fenerbahce 2-0 Galatasaray Super Lig 21 Nov 2021 Galatasaray 1-2 Fenerbahce Super Lig

