Fulham vs Luton: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Luton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fulham enter the contest on the back of a 5-1 thrashing by reigning champions Manchester City and Marco Silva's side would be looking to turn around their fortunes when they lock horns with a newly promoted side. Fulham have just four points in their opening four games with a win, a draw, and two losses derailing their start to the season.

Despite their issues, Fulham boast of a scinitllating record against the visitors as they haven't lost against Luton since 1998. A 7-0 thrashing back in 2022 by the hosts would serve as a major source of confidence as they prepare to host Luton at home.

Newly promoted Luton Town have had a shaky start to life at England's premier division. Luton are currently in the 19th spot in the table with only goal difference separating them and Burnley as both sides have lost their opening three clashes.

Despite the losses, Luton Town have faced some difficult oppositions in their inaugural days in the Premier League and they could have an opportunity to upset Fulham at their home. The Hatters managed to win their EFL Cup tie against Gillingham and would want to replicate their performances from that outing at Craven Cottage.

Fulham vs Luton kick-off time

Date: September 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm BST Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham will host Luton Town at Craven Cottage with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm BST.

How to watch Fulham vs Luton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available to stream online but viewers can follow GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

Fulham's engine room has some major problems to deal with before the clash against Luton. Midfielder Tom Cairney hobbled off the pitch early on in the first half against Manchester City because of a knee problem while Sasa Lukic is also nursing an injury.

New signing Alex Iwobi missed the clash against Man City and is touted to miss Fulham's next encounter as well because of a thigh problem. The former Everton player has just returned to training and could have to wait another game before he gets an opportunity to play for the Cottagers.

Joao Palhinha could be vying to return to Fulham's midfield after the Portuguese international missed the visit to the Etihad after watching his dream move to Bayern Munich fall.

Fulham Predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Pereira, Decordova-Reid; Jimenez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Rodak Defenders: Diop, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Ream, Robinson, Ballo-Toure, Castagne, Tete Midfielders: Palhinha, Reed, Francois, Pereira, Cordova-Reid, Harris Forwards: Willian, Wilson, Traore, Jimenez, Vinicius, Muniz

Luton team news

Luton Town's injury list is also long which might be a matter of concern for the newly promoted side. Daniel Potts and Jordan Clark are both recovering from ankle injuries while Gabriel Osho is tipped to sit out because of a knee problem.

Right-back Alfie Doughty was subbed off against West Ham United because of an Achilles problem while club captain Tom Lockyer missed the clash against the Hammers because of a quadriceps issue. Lockyer sat out of the international break and could be available for his team's visit to Craven Cottage.

The Hatters did manage to sign new players on deadline day with Arsenal's forgotten midfielder Albert Sambi-Lokonga being the star name on the list while former Red Devils defender Teden Mengi could also be seen kitting up in Luton's jersey on Saturday.

Luton Town Predicted XI: Kaminski; Kabore, Andersen, Burke, Lockyer, Bell; Nakamba, Lokonga; Chong; Morris, Adebayo



Position Players Goalkeepers: Kaminski, Krul, Shea Defenders: Mengi, Andersen, Burke, Giles, Bell, Kabore, Lockyer Midfielders: Nakamba, Sambi Lokonga, Chong, Mpanzu, Barkley, Berry, Forwards: Ogbene, Morris, Brown, Adebayo, Woodrow

Head-to-Head Record

Luton are winless against Fulham in their previous five clashes with the latter winning three and drawing two against their opponents.

Date Match Competition 2 May 2022 Fulham 7-0 Luton Championship 11 December 2021 Luton 1-1 Fulham Championship 26 December 2019 Luton 3-3 Fulham Championship 24 October 2019 Fulham 3-2 Luton Championship 9 March 1999 Luton 0-4 Fulham League One

