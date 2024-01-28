Fiorentina vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Fiorentina and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a scintillating Serie A battle, a high-flying Inter will look to reach the summit of the Italian league as they cross swords with fifth-placed Fiorentina.

Fiorentina's run of three consecutive victories was halted by Sassuolo before the side drew with Udinese last week and they are now looking to rekindle their winning momentum in Serie A.

Inter, on the other hand, are just two points adrift of league leaders Juventus boasting of two games in hand over the Old Lady. A win against Fiorentina would give them a massive boost before the top two teams of the season lock horns next week.

Fiorentina vs Inter kick-off time

Date: January 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 :45 pm GMT Venue: Artemio Franchi, Firenze

How to watch Fiorentina vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Fiorentina and Inter will be available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fiorentina team news

The hosts will be without Cristiano Biraghi as the defender is unavailable to face his former employees after picking up a suspension. Gaetano Castrovilli is currently confined to the treatment room for Fiorentina while Christian Kouame is unavailable due to his international commitments.

Fiorentina predicted XI: Terracciano; Kayode, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Parisi; Duncan, Arthur; Gonzalez, Bonaventura, Sottil; Beltran.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Christensen, Terracciano, Martinelli, Vannucchi Defenders: Milenkovic, Mina, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Dalle Mura, Comuzzo, Parisi, Biraghi, Kayode, Pierozzi Midfielders: Lopez, Mandragora, Amatucci, Melo, Duncan, Infantino, Bonaventura, Barak Forwards: Brekalo, Ikone, Beltran, Nzola

Inter team news

Inter would be bolstered by the return of Italian defender Alessandro Bastoni but Inzaghi could be reluctant to start the centre-back from the word go with Juventus' clash next weekend considered a major priority.

The biggest concern for the visitors would be the absence of Hakan Calhanoglu and Nicolo Barella from the engine room with the two midfielders currently suspended.

Lautaro Martinez would continue to spearhead the forward battery alongside summer signing Marcus Thuram with the duo looking to add to their tally against Fiorentina.

Inter predicted XI: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Acerbi; Darmian, Frattesi, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Asllani, Barella, Frattesi, Klaassen, Sensi, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries, Buchanan, Augusto Forwards: Martinez, Thuram, Arnautovic, Sanchez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 3 Sept 2023 Inter 4-0 Fiorentina Serie A 25 May 2023 Fiorentina 1-2 Inter Coppa Italia 1 Apr 2023 Inter 0-1 Fiorentina Serie A 23 Oct 2022 Fiorentina 3-4 Inter Serie A 19 Mar 2022 Inter 1-1 Fiorentina Serie A

