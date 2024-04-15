How to watch the Serie A match between Fiorentina and Genoa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fiorentina and Genoa lock horns in an intriguing Serie A clash with both sides vying for a crucial win.

Fiorentina are on a run of back-to-back defeats in the league as they lost to Juventus last weekend. The side will now be aiming to return to winning ways in front of their faithful on Monday.

Genoa, on the other hand, are seeded 12th in the Serie A table with 38 points from 31 games this season. The visitors have just one win in their previous five as they look to rectify this streak against Fiorentina.

Fiorentina vs Genoa kick-off time

Date: April 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm BST Venue: Artemio Franchi, Firenze



Fiorentina welcome Genoa to the Artemio Franchi, Firenze on April 15, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 5:30 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Fiorentina vs Genoa online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Fiorentina and Genoa will be available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Fiorentina team news

Giacomo Bonaventura will return to the host's engine room after missing out on the previous domestic clash against Juventus due to suspension.

Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano would be vying to make some changes to his squad except for Cristiano Biraghi having either scored or assisted six times against Genoa.

Fiorentina predicted XI: Terracciano; Kayode, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Biraghi; Duncan, Bonaventura; Ikone, Beltran, Kouame; Belotti.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Terracciano, Martinelli, Vannuchhi Defenders: Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Camuzzo, Parisi, Biraghi, Dodo, Kayode, Faraoni Midfielders: Melo, Lopez, Mandragora, Duncan, Bonaventura, Infantino, Barak Forwards: Nzola, Belotti, Kouame, Sottil, Gonzalez, Ikone

Genoa team news

Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi will miss the clash owing to a knock while Vitinha's presence is doubtful after picking up a muscular injury.

Italian forward Mateo Retegui will be back from his one-match suspension and he should spearhead Genoa's forward battery.

Genoa predicted XI: Martinez; De Winter, Bani, Vasquez; Sabelli, Frendrup, Badelj, Messias, Spence; Gudmundsson, Retegui.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Leali, Stolz, Sommariva, Calvani Defenders: De Winter, Vasquez, Matturro, Cittadini, Bani, Vagliacco, Haps, Spence Midfielders: Bohinen, Badelj, Frendrup, Thorsby, Strootman, Malinovskyi Forwards: Vitinha, Ankeye, Messias, Gudmundsoon, Retegui, Ekuban

