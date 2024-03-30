Fiorentina vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

A high-flying AC Milan side resume their domestic season in the Serie A as they travel to the Artemio Franchi, Firenze to face Fiorentina.
Fiorentina have just one win in their previous five games in the league as they played out two back-to-back draws against Torino and Roma.
AC Milan, on the other hand, will look to continue mounting pressure on city rivals Inter as the Rossoneri have managed three wins on the trot in the league.
Fiorentina vs AC Milan kick-off time
|Date:
|March 30, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:45 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Artemio Franchi, Firenze
Fiorentina and AC Milan will lock horns at the Artemio Franchi, Firenze on March 30, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:45 pm GMT in the UK.
How to watch Fiorentina vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams
The Serie A encounter will be available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Fiorentina team news
Italian midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura will fail to set up a meeting with his former employees after being handed a one-match ban.
Oliver Christensen is doubtful for the clash due to his knock as the goalkeeper remains the solitary injury headache for Fiorentina.
Fiorentina predicted XI: Terracciano; Kayode, Milenkovic, Ranieri, Biraghi; Arthur, Mandragora; Gonzalez, Beltran, Sottil; Belotti.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Terracciano, Martinelli, Vannuchhi
|Defenders:
|Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Camuzzo, Parisi, Biraghi, Dodo, Kayode, Faraoni
|Midfielders:
|Melo, Lopez, Mandragora, Duncan, Bonaventura, Infantino, Barak
|Forwards:
|Nzola, Belotti, Kouame, Sottil, Gonzalez, Ikone
AC Milan team news
Olivier Giroud has been heavily linked to a move to the MLS next season and the French superstar would be looking to wrap up his time in Italy with some glorious moments in front of goal while USMNT star Christian Pulisic would be aiming to continue his purple patch in front of goal.
Giroud's international teammate, Theo Hernandez is suspended on account of yellow cards while Pierre Kalulu and Simon Kjaer are confined to the treatment room with the latter picking up an injury on international duty.
AC Milan predicted XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Gabbia, Florenzi; Bennacer, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante
|Defenders:
|Thiaw, Gabbia, Kjaer, Caldara, Hernandez, Terracciano, Florenzi
|Midfielders:
|Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Musah, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic
|Forwards:
|Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Chukwueze
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|26 Nov 2023
|AC Milan 1-0 Fiorentina
|Serie A
|5 Mar 2023
|Fiorentina 2-1 AC Milan
|Serie A
|13 Nov 2022
|AC Milan 2-1 Fiorentina
|Serie A
|1 May 2022
|AC Milan 1-0 Fiorentina
|Serie A
|21 Nov 2021
|Fiorentina 4-3 AC Milan
|Serie A