Fiorentina vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

A high-flying AC Milan side resume their domestic season in the Serie A as they travel to the Artemio Franchi, Firenze to face Fiorentina.

Fiorentina have just one win in their previous five games in the league as they played out two back-to-back draws against Torino and Roma.

AC Milan, on the other hand, will look to continue mounting pressure on city rivals Inter as the Rossoneri have managed three wins on the trot in the league.

Fiorentina vs AC Milan kick-off time

Date: March 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: Artemio Franchi, Firenze

Fiorentina and AC Milan will lock horns at the Artemio Franchi, Firenze on March 30, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:45 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Fiorentina vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The Serie A encounter will be available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Fiorentina team news

Italian midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura will fail to set up a meeting with his former employees after being handed a one-match ban.

Oliver Christensen is doubtful for the clash due to his knock as the goalkeeper remains the solitary injury headache for Fiorentina.

Fiorentina predicted XI: Terracciano; Kayode, Milenkovic, Ranieri, Biraghi; Arthur, Mandragora; Gonzalez, Beltran, Sottil; Belotti.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Terracciano, Martinelli, Vannuchhi Defenders: Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Camuzzo, Parisi, Biraghi, Dodo, Kayode, Faraoni Midfielders: Melo, Lopez, Mandragora, Duncan, Bonaventura, Infantino, Barak Forwards: Nzola, Belotti, Kouame, Sottil, Gonzalez, Ikone

AC Milan team news

Olivier Giroud has been heavily linked to a move to the MLS next season and the French superstar would be looking to wrap up his time in Italy with some glorious moments in front of goal while USMNT star Christian Pulisic would be aiming to continue his purple patch in front of goal.

Giroud's international teammate, Theo Hernandez is suspended on account of yellow cards while Pierre Kalulu and Simon Kjaer are confined to the treatment room with the latter picking up an injury on international duty.

AC Milan predicted XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Gabbia, Florenzi; Bennacer, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Thiaw, Gabbia, Kjaer, Caldara, Hernandez, Terracciano, Florenzi Midfielders: Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Musah, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Chukwueze

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26 Nov 2023 AC Milan 1-0 Fiorentina Serie A 5 Mar 2023 Fiorentina 2-1 AC Milan Serie A 13 Nov 2022 AC Milan 2-1 Fiorentina Serie A 1 May 2022 AC Milan 1-0 Fiorentina Serie A 21 Nov 2021 Fiorentina 4-3 AC Milan Serie A

