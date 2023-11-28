This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Feyenoord vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Shreyas Rai
UEFA Champions League
Stadion Feijenoord
How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Feyenoord and Atlético, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid would be vying to maintain their unbeaten run in the UEFA Champions League as they travel to Netherlands to face third-placed Feyenoord.

Feyenoord have two wins and two defeats in the UEFA Champions League this term putting them in the third position and one point behind Lazio who are competing to make it through to the next round. With Lazio touted to lock horns with a struggling Celtic side, Feyenoord would want to produce a magical performance against the group leaders.

Diego Simeone's men have had a rollercoaster of a campaign in the UCL this term. While they thumped Celtic 6-0 last time out, Los Rojiblancos conceded a goal from Lazio's goalkeeper in stoppage time to drop points in the first game. The Spanish heavyweights will would want to follow up their scintillating performance with another victory against Feyenoord.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Feyenoord vs Atlético kick-off time

Date:November 28, 2023
Kick-off time:8:00 pm GMT
Venue:Stadion Feijenoord

Feyenoord will host Atletico Madrid at the Stadion Feijenoord with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm GMT

How to watch Feyenoord vs Atlético online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be available to watch on TNT Sports 6 with highlights on UEFA Champions League's Official Page. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Feyenoord team news

Santiago Gimenez will be incharge of leading the line with Alireza Jahanbakhsh picking up an injury during international duty. Dutch defender Bart Nieuwkoop is ruled out of the fixture because of a hamstring injury giving an opportunity to Gernot Trauner.

Feyenoord predicted XI: Bijlow; Geertruida, Trauner, Hancko, Hartman; Wieffer, Timber; Paixao, Stengs, Ivanusec; Gimenez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bijlow, Wellenreuther, Van Sas, Lamprou
Defenders:Hancko, Trauner, Hartman, Beelen, Lopez, Geertruida
Midfielders:Wieffer, Zerrouki, Van Den Belt, Zechiel, Timber, Milambo, Stengs, Lingr
Forwards:Paixao, Gimenez, Dilrosun, Ivanusec, Sauer, Minteh, Ueda

Atlético team news

Midfielder Thomas Lemar is a long-term absentee for Diego Simeone's men because of an achilles problem.

Dutch forward Memphis Depay is doubtful for the clash with a muscle problem while Vitolo is nursing a knee injury meaning Angel Correa, Antoine Griezmann, and Alvaro Morata could shoulder the goalscoring responsibility.

Atletico Madrid predicted XI: Oblak; Gimenez, Witsel, Hermoso; Molina, De Paul, Koke, Riquelme; Correa, Griezmann; Morata

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Oblak, Grbic
Defenders:Gimenez, Hermoso, Soyuncu, Savic, Witsel, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta
Midfielders:De Paul, Llorente, Barrios, Koke, Saul
Forwards:Lino, Riquelme, Correa, Griezmann, Morata,

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
4 Oct 2023Atletico Madrid 3-2 FeyenoordUEFA Champions League
8 Aug 2021Feyenoord 2-1 Atletico MadridClub Friendlies

