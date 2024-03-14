This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Fenerbahce vs Union SG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Europa Conference League match between Fenerbahce and Union St.Gilloise, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fenerbahce aim to march into the quarterfinals of the UEFA Conference League with another sublime outing against Union SG with the latter looking to turn around a three-goal deficit in the tie.

Fenerbahce scored three crucial goals in the first leg which has helped them put one foot in the next round. They would want to avoid early goals to ease through to the next stage.

Union SG, on the other hand, have a daunting task ahead of them as they were upstaged in the home leg of the clash.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Fenerbahce vs Union St.Gilloise kick-off time

Date:March 14, 2024
Kick-off time:5:45 pm GMT
Venue:Ulker Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

Fenerbahce and Union SG will face off at the Ulker Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi on March 14, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 5:45 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Union St.Gilloise online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 5Watch here

The match between Fenerbahce and Union SG will be available to watch on TNT Sports 5 in the UK.

Viewers will get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fenerbahce team news

The likes of Bright Osayi-Samuel, Alexander Djiku, Ismail Yuksek, and Sebastian Szymanski could be offered an opportunity in the eleven after the quartet were dropped to the bench in their domestic clash on the weekend.

Former Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi could be given another start with the tie already in Fenerbahce's pocket.

Dusan Tadic could also be rested for the clash with Ryan Kent vying for a rare start in the eleven.

Caglar Soyuncu (back), Joshua King (thigh), Leonardo Bonucci (muscle), and Rodrigo Becao (hamstring) are the injury-absentees for the hosts.

Fenerbahce predicted XI: Livakovic; Osayi-Samuel, Dijku, Muldur, Oosterwolde; Fred, Yuksek; Under, Szymanski, Kent; Batshuayi

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Livakovic, Egribayat, Akyuz
Defenders:Becao, Akaydin, Aziz, Kadioglu, Oosterwolde, Muldur
Midfielders:Yuksek, Elmaz, Crespo, Yandas, Szymanski, Lincoln
Forwards:Batshuayi, Dzeko, Nayir, Kent, Tadic, Under, Mor

Union St.Gilloise team news

Union SG remain without the services of Kevin Mac Allister and Kevin Rodriguez with the latter nursing a strain.

Christian Burgess is sidelined on accumulation of yellow cards which could allow Alessio Castro-Montes to feature in the side's defensive battery.

Union St.Gilloise predicted XI: Moris; Castro-Montes, Sykes, Machida; Terho, Sadiki, Puertas, Vanhoutte, Teklab; Ayensa, Nilsson

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Imbrechts, Wenssens, Moris
Defenders:Sorinola, Burgess, François, Sykes, Sadiki, Machida, Leysen
Midfielders:Rasmussen, Lazare, Lapoussin, Castro-Montes, Puertas, Huygevelde
Forwards:Kabangu, Eckert, Teklab, Terho, Nilsson, Amoura

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
8 Mar 2024 Union SG 0-3 FenerbahceUEFA Conference League

Useful links

