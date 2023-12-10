How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Everton and Chelsea face off in a fiesty Premier League clash with the former looking to continue their winning form and the latter vying to conjure some wins.

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea were handed a shambolic defeat by English heavyweights Manchester United with Erik ten Hag's men emerging victorious 2-1. A brace from Scott Mctominay on either side of the halfway mark helped the Red Devils give the Blues their sixth defeat of the campaign as Chelsea travel to the Goodison Park in hopes of changing their fortunes.

Everton, on the other hand, defied all odds as they thundered three goals past the high-flying Newcastle United to leapfrog out of the relegation zone. Sean Dyche's men were handed a 10 point deduction earlier in the campaign but the Toffees have shown glimpses of promise winning three out of previous four games as they continue their climb up the Premier League ladder.

Everton vs Chelsea kick-off time

Date: December 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm GMT Venue: Goodison Park

Everton welcome Chelsea to Goodison Park with kick-off scheduled at 2:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Everton vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available to watch in the UK but you can watch the game from anywhere in the world. Live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Dele Alli, Andre Gomes, and Amadou Onano remain confined to Everton's treatment room while Seamus Coleman finally featured for Everton after his long-term injury break.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin featured for Everton despite the injury concern and the English forward will once again lead the line for the home side.

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, McNeil; Beto

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan Defenders: Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Patterson, Young Midfielders: Garner, Doucoure, Gueye, Onyango Forwards: Harrison, McNeil, Danjuma, Dobbin, Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti

Chelsea team news

Conor Gallagher will return to the Blues' engine room as he looks to improve Chelsea's shambolic showing alongside Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez. Mykhailo Mudryk could be forced to a substitute appearance with Gallagher coming in and Cole Palmer enjoying a purple patch in front of goal.

Wesley Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka,Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Malo Gusto, and Romeo Lavia all remain sidelined due to injury problems while Christopher Nkunku is yet to feature for the Blues this term.

Levi Collwill's captaincy debut didn't go as per the plan and the youngster could be displaced by the incoming Reece James with the later touted to swap positions with Marc Cucurella at right back.

Chelsea predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Disasi, Badiashile, Colwill; Fernandez, Caicedo; Sterling, Gallagher, Palmer; Jackson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Disasi, Badiashile, Sarr, Silva, Maatsen, James, Cucurella Midfielders: Gallagher, Caicedo, Ugochukwu, Fernandez, Palmer Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Broja, Washington

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18 Mar 2023 Chelsea 2-2 Everton Premier League 6 Aug 2022 Everton 0-1 Chelsea Premier League 1 May 2022 Everton 1-0 Chelsea Premier League 17 Dec 2021 Chelsea 1-1 Everton Premier League 8 Mar 2021 Chelsea 2-0 Everton Premier League

