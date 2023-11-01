Everton vs Burnley: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Carabao Cup fourth round game

How to watch the League Cup match between Everton and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two struggling Premier League teams cross swords in the Carabao Cup Fourth Round as Everton hosts Burnley at home with both teams vying to progress in the tournament.

After two closely fought relegation battles, Everton's struggles have not come to an end as the Merseyside outfit are once again hovering around the bottom-half of the table. With just 10 points from 10 games, Everton are just five points away from the drop zone and Sean Dyche's men would be looking to reach the further stages in the Crabao Cup to find a silver lining in what is touted to be another catastrophic season. The 2-1 defeat of Aston Villa in the third round will give them a massive boost against a side who are themselves struggling in the league.

While Vincent Kompany's Burnley arrived in England's premier division on the back of a fairytale in the Championship, the English side's opening ten games have been nothing close to a fairytale. With just one win and one draw from their opening ten games, Burnley are seeded just above the foot of the table and are early contenders to drop down to the Championship. The former Manchester City defender turned manager will now be focussed on winning in the EFL Cup and landing an upset against the Toffees. The 4-0 routing of Salford City in the previous round will be a source of inspiration for a side who are looking for inspiration.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Everton vs Burnley kick-off time

Date: November 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: Goodison Park

Everton will lock horns with Burnley at Goodison Park with kick-off at 7:45 pm GMT.

How to watch Everton vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available to stream in the UK. Fans can follow live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

English forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the all important goal for his side during Everton's narrow victory against West Ham United but the 26-year-old could be rested for the League Cup clash with Beto getting an opportunity.

Former Spurs man Arnaut Danjuma could also get a run on the wing with Leeds United loanee Jack Harrison starting on the opposite flank.

Former Manchester United superstar Ashley Young will return to the squad after serving his suspension for picking up a red card against Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

The home side will remain without the services of club veteran Seamus Coleman who is recovering from a knee injury alongside former Spurs midfielder Dele Alli who continues to heal from a partial muscle tear.

Everton Predicted XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Harrison, Gueye, Onana, Garner, Danjuma; Beto

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan Defenders: Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Patterson, Young Midfielders: Onana, Garner, Gomes, Doucoure, Gueye, Onyango Forwards: Harrison, McNeil, Danjuma, Dobbin, Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti

Burnley team news

Kompany's men will be without the services of some key names in their starting eleven with the manager touted to make numerous changes like the club's previous cup outing against Salford City.

In between the sticks, James Trafford could be rested in favour of Arijanet Muric while Jay Rodriguez and Jacob Bruun Larsen could get a start on the opposite side of the field.

Jordan Beyer, Manuel Benson, Hjalmar Ekdal, and Michael Obafemi are nursing injuries and are the names in Burnley's treatment room. The attacking duo Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Nathan Redmond also have knocks but the former is touted to feature in the starting eleven while the latter is yet to recover.

Burnley Predicted XI: Muric; Vitinho, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Taylor; Brownhill, Cork, Berge; Gudmundsson, Rodriguez, Bruun Larsen

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trafford, Muric, Vigouroux, Franchi Defenders: Al-Dakhail, O'Shea, Delcroix, Taylor, Roberts, Vitinho, Egan-Riley Midfielders: Berge, Massengo, Cork, Brownhill, Cullen, Ramsey Forwards: Tresor, Zaroury, Koleosho, Bruun Larsen, Churlinov, Odobert, Agyei, Amdouni, Foster, Rdoriguez, Gudmundsson

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have shared the spoils in their previous five games with both Everton and Burnley winning two games a piece.

Date Match Competition 7 Apr 2022 Burnley 3-2 Everton Premier League 14 Sept 2021 Everton 3-1 Burnley Premier League 13 Mar 2021 Everton 1-2 Burnley Premier League 5 Dec 2020 Burnely 1-1 Everton Premier League 26 Dec 2019 Everton 1-0 Burnley Premier League

Useful links