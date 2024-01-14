Two sides from the opposite ends of the Premier League table cross swords as Sean Dyche's Everton host a high-flying Aston Villa side at home.
Everton's flawless gallop after receiving the points deduction has seen a shambolic turn as the Toffees have lost three straight games in England's premier division. The Merseyside outfit played a goalless draw against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup and will want to get back in form against Aston Villa.
Aston Villa, on the other hand, have defied all odds this season as they are seeded in second spot in the Premier League table with 42 points from their 20 games. Unai Emery's tactical masterclass has seen the Clarets brush aside opponents with ease and the visit to Everton could help them continue their winning form.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Everton vs Aston Villa kick-off time
|Date:
|January 14, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2:00 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Goodison Park
Everton will host Aston Villa at the Goodison Park on January 14, 2024 with kick-off scheduled at 2:00 pm GMT in the UK.
How to watch Everton vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams
The Premier League fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK.
Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Everton team news
Despite being handed the marching orders in the EFL Cup, Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be available for selection for Sean Dyche in the clash against Villa.
In the same match, Dwight Mcneil hobbled off the pitch with an ankle injury and the winger will be sidelined for Villa's visit with former Villarreal and Spurs winger Arnaut Danjuma deputising for him.
Ashley Young remains confined to the treatment room because of a knee injury alongside Dele Alli who's out injured while former PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye is on international duty at the AFCON 2023.
Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Doucoure, Onana, Garner, Danjuma; Calvert-Lewin.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan
|Defenders:
|Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Patterson, Coleman
|Midfielders:
|Onana, Garner, Gomes, Doucoure, Onyango
|Forwards:
|Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti, Danjuma, Harrison, Dobbin
Aston Villa team news
Ollie Watkins will be licking his lips during his visit to Goodison with the English forward either scoring or assisting in his last three Premier League games against the Toffees. The absentee list for Aston Villa includes Lucas Digne (thigh), Tyrone Mings (knee), and Emiliano Buendia (knee).
Bertrand Traore is the solitary player out on international duty for the Clarets as he'll be playing for Burkina Faso at the AFCON 2023.
Reportedly, former Leicester City winger Youri Tielemans has returned to training after recovering from his calf problem alongside defender Pau Torres, who had an ankle problem, but the duo could need another game to return to full fitness.
Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Moreno; McGinn, Luiz, Kamara, Bailey; Diaby, Watkins.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Martinez, Marschall
|Defenders:
|Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Chambers
|Midfielders:
|Dendoncker, Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Diaby
|Forwards:
|Watkins, Duran
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|28 Sept 2023
|Aston Villa 1-2 Everton
|EFL Cup
|20 Aug 2023
|Aston Villa 4-0 Everton
|Premier League
|25 Feb 2023
|Everton 0-2 Aston Villa
|Premier League
|13 Aug 2022
|Aston Villa 2-1 Everton
|Premier League
|22 Jan 2022
|Everton 0-1 Aston Villa
|Premier League