England U17 vs Iran U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U17 World Cup game today

How to watch the FIFA U17 World Cup match between England and Iran, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England U17 and Iran U17 cross swords as both teams enter the encounter on the back of two massive victories in their opening FIFA U17 World Cup match.

England U17 started their World Cup campaign in outstanding style as they thundered 10 goals past New Caledonia U17. With three points behind their name, the Three Lions have the perfect opportunity to march through to the next phase of the competition with another sublime victory to set up a contest in the knockouts.

Iran U17 side also had a staggering start to their World Cup campaign as they produced a magical comeback against reigning U17 champions Brazil. The South American outfit were two goals ahead at the halfway stage but goals from Yaghoob Bareja, Kasra Taheri, and Esmaeil Samian helped Iran stitch a fairytale comeback.

everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

England vs Iran kick-off time

Date: November 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 12pm GMT Venue: Jakarta International Stadium

England U17 and Iran U17 will play against each other at the Jakarta International Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 12pm GMT for the fans in the UK.

How to watch England vs Iran online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on FIFA+ while viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

England team news

Eight different scorers were on the scoresheet for England U17's side as they bashed 10 goals against New Caledonia. After a thundering start to their campaign, Ryan Garry is touted to stick with a familiar side against Iran.

Manchester City's youth forward Justin Oke Oboavwoduo bagged a brace in their opening game and the forward would be vying to create havoc once again.

England U17 predicted lineup: Setford; Acheampong, Samuel, Samuels-Smith, Meghoma; Russell-Denny, Lewis-Skelly, Amo-Ameyaw; Dibling, Oboavwoduo, Ndala

Position Players Goalkeepers: Setford, Curd, Herrick Defenders: Acheampong, Meghoma, Samuel, Samuels-Smith, Murray-Campbell, Johnson Midfielders: McAllister, Golding, Amo-Ameyaw, Russell-Denny, Lewis-Skelly, Rigg Forwards: Dibling, Oboavwoduo, Ndala, Stevens, Warhurst, Nwaneri

Iran team news

Despite Iran U17 losing the plot in the first half of the game, the iconic comeback could mean that Hossein Abdi sticks with a similar playing eleven.

Yaghoob Bareja and Esmaeil Samian bagged a goal a piece for their side and the duo could cause problems in the opposing box.

Iran U17 predicted lineup: Shakouri; Andarz, Aali, Nogourani, Zoleikhaei; Barajeh, Ahmadabad, Razzaghinia, Digehasara; Sarmian, Moredi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Shakouri, Sharifi Defenders: Andarz, Aali, Nogourani, Zoleikhaei, Homaeiferd, Hassani, Abasi Midfielders: Ahmadabad, Razzaghinia, Digehasara, Hoboobati, Saadavi Forwards: Barajeh, Sarmian, Moredi, Taheri, Askari, Ghandipour

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides are facing each other for the first time in all competitions.

