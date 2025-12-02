How to watch today's England Women vs Ghana Women friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The England women's football team will face Ghana women on Tuesday at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton.

This international friendly marks the first-ever meeting between the two teams at this venue, offering an exciting fixture with England seeking to showcase their strength after a strong year.

How to watch England vs Ghana online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ITV4 and ITVX in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

England vs Ghana kick-off time

The match will be played on Tuesday at St. Mary's Stadium, with kick-off at 7 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

England team news

England's squad has had a recent update with Grace Fisk withdrawing due to a minor calf injury.

The squad features key players like Lucy Bronze, who recently returned following a recovery after playing with a fractured leg.

Ghana team news

Ghana women's team, nicknamed The Black Queens, is coached by Kim Björkegren, with Portia Boakye as captain.

The squad has faced some injuries and suspensions recently, but they are expected to field a strong lineup against England in the friendly match.

