Egypt vs Mozambique: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Egypt and Mozambique, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Egypt and Mozambique will lock horns in their opening AFCON 2023 match with the former looking to get one step better than last tournament and the latter vying for their first win in the competition.

Egypt will be vying to leap across the final hurdle after the Mohamed Salah-led side faltered against Senegal in the final of the Asian Cup 2019. The Liverpool veteran will be looking to take his nation to new heights and capture the ultimate prize in Qatar.

Mozambique are participating in their fifth AFCON finals but are still very inexperienced in the tournament. The Mambas are yet to win a contest in the competition and an opening clash against last time's runners-up could see this statistic increase to 11 losses from 13 games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Egypt vs Mozambique kick-off time

Date: January 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 17 :00 pm GMT Venue: Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny

Egypt will face Mozambique on January 14, 2024, at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Ivory Coast with kick-off scheduled at 17:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Egypt vs Mozambique online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Football in the UK. The live updates of the clash between Egypt and Mozambique will be there on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Egypt team news

Egypt are without any fresh injury concerns before their opening clash against Mozambique.

Liverpool's talismanic forward Mohamed Salah has had an incredible run in the Premier League as he leads the goalscoring charts in England's premier division. The winger would be vying to replicate his club form for his nation alongside Mostafa Mohamed who scored three out of 10 goals during Egypt's qualification run.

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny will be in charge of commanding the engine room alongside the pairing of Emam Ashour and Marwan Attia.

Egypt predicted XI: El-Shenawy; Kamal, Hegazy, Abdelmonem, Fatouh; Ashour, Elneny, Attia; Salah, Mohamed, Trezeguet.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Elshenawy, El-Shenawy, Gabal, Sobhi Defenders: Hegazy, Abdelmonemem, Hany, Gabr, Galal, Ahmed Samy, Hamdy Sharaf, Abdelwahed, Fatouh Midfielders: Fathi, Elneny, Attia, Ashour, Koka, Sayed, Hamada Forwards: Salah, Fathi, Trezeguet, Marmoush, Mohamed, Kahraba, Kuka

Mozambique team news

Mozambique also don't have any massive injury problems before their fixture against heavyweights Egpyt.

Clesio Bauque netted three goals for the Mambas as he was the joint-top scorer during the qualifying phase for his nation. Joining him on the list was Geny Catamo but the Sporting winger could be on the bench with Bauque starting the fixture.

Mozambique predicted XI: Ernan; Macandza, Mexer, Malembana, Langa; Guima, Shaquille; Lourenco, Pelembe, Clesio; King.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ernan, Joao, Urrbal Defenders: Macandza, Mexer, Malembana, Langa, Matola, Dove, Sitoe, Mandava, Jone, Momade Midfielders: Bonde, Guimaraes, Nangy, Amade Forwards: Pelembo, Catamo, King, Ratifo, Ouembo, Vilanculos

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16 June 2013 Mozambique 0-1 Egypt Africa Cup of Nations 1 June 2012 Egpyt 2-0 Mozambique World Championship Qualification 17 Jan 2010 Egpyt 2-0 Mozambique World Championship Qualification

