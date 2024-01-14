Egypt vs Mozambique: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Egypt and Mozambique will lock horns in their opening AFCON 2023 match with the former looking to get one step better than last tournament and the latter vying for their first win in the competition.
Egypt will be vying to leap across the final hurdle after the Mohamed Salah-led side faltered against Senegal in the final of the Asian Cup 2019. The Liverpool veteran will be looking to take his nation to new heights and capture the ultimate prize in Qatar.
Mozambique are participating in their fifth AFCON finals but are still very inexperienced in the tournament. The Mambas are yet to win a contest in the competition and an opening clash against last time's runners-up could see this statistic increase to 11 losses from 13 games.
Egypt vs Mozambique kick-off time
|Date:
|January 14, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|17:00 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny
Egypt will face Mozambique on January 14, 2024, at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Ivory Coast with kick-off scheduled at 17:00 pm GMT in the UK.
How to watch Egypt vs Mozambique online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Football in the UK. The live updates of the clash between Egypt and Mozambique will be there on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Egypt team news
Egypt are without any fresh injury concerns before their opening clash against Mozambique.
Liverpool's talismanic forward Mohamed Salah has had an incredible run in the Premier League as he leads the goalscoring charts in England's premier division. The winger would be vying to replicate his club form for his nation alongside Mostafa Mohamed who scored three out of 10 goals during Egypt's qualification run.
Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny will be in charge of commanding the engine room alongside the pairing of Emam Ashour and Marwan Attia.
Egypt predicted XI: El-Shenawy; Kamal, Hegazy, Abdelmonem, Fatouh; Ashour, Elneny, Attia; Salah, Mohamed, Trezeguet.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Elshenawy, El-Shenawy, Gabal, Sobhi
|Defenders:
|Hegazy, Abdelmonemem, Hany, Gabr, Galal, Ahmed Samy, Hamdy Sharaf, Abdelwahed, Fatouh
|Midfielders:
|Fathi, Elneny, Attia, Ashour, Koka, Sayed, Hamada
|Forwards:
|Salah, Fathi, Trezeguet, Marmoush, Mohamed, Kahraba, Kuka
Mozambique team news
Mozambique also don't have any massive injury problems before their fixture against heavyweights Egpyt.
Clesio Bauque netted three goals for the Mambas as he was the joint-top scorer during the qualifying phase for his nation. Joining him on the list was Geny Catamo but the Sporting winger could be on the bench with Bauque starting the fixture.
Mozambique predicted XI: Ernan; Macandza, Mexer, Malembana, Langa; Guima, Shaquille; Lourenco, Pelembe, Clesio; King.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ernan, Joao, Urrbal
|Defenders:
|Macandza, Mexer, Malembana, Langa, Matola, Dove, Sitoe, Mandava, Jone, Momade
|Midfielders:
|Bonde, Guimaraes, Nangy, Amade
|Forwards:
|Pelembo, Catamo, King, Ratifo, Ouembo, Vilanculos
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|16 June 2013
|Mozambique 0-1 Egypt
|Africa Cup of Nations
|1 June 2012
|Egpyt 2-0 Mozambique
|World Championship Qualification
|17 Jan 2010
|Egpyt 2-0 Mozambique
|World Championship Qualification