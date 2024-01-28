Egypt vs DR Congo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Egypt and DR Congo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A Mohamed Salah-less Egpyt will have a daunting task lying in front of them as they face DR Congo in the Round of 16 of the CAF AFCON 2023.

Egypt finished second in Group B with three consecutive stalemates in the group stage which earned them three points. They will now be vying to win the match against DR Congo and march into the next phase of the competition.

DR Congo had a similar fate to their opposition as they were part of three draws on the trot in the group stage. With Egypt struggling for form, Congo have a massive chance to produce an upset against the Pharaohs.

Egypt vs DR Congo kick-off time

Date: January 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm GMT Venue: Stade Laurent Pokou

Egypt and DR Congo will cross swords at the Stade Laurent Pokou on January 28, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Egypt vs DR Congo online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Egypt and DR Congo will be available to watch on Sky Sports Football in the UK. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Egypt team news

Egypt's biggest concern would be the absence of talismanic forward Mohamed Salah with the Liverpool veteran yet to return from his injury.

Emam Ashour is also sidelined from the Round of 16 clash after suffering from a concussion trying to score an overhead kick during training while shot-stopper Mohamed El-Shennawy is also ruled out after hobbling off in Egypt's last group stage encounter meaning Mohamed Abou Gabal will start between the sticks for the Pharaohs.

Egypt predicted XI: Gabal; Hany, Hegazy, Abdelmonem, Fotouh; Fathi, Attia, Elneny; Zizo, Mohamed, Marmoush.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Elshenawy, Gabal, Sobhi Defenders: Hegazy, Abdelmonemem, Hany, Gabr, Galal, Ahmed Samy, Hamdy Sharaf, Abdelwahed, Fatouh Midfielders: Fathi, Elneny, Attia, Koka, Sayed, Hamada Forwards: Trezeguet, Marmoush, Mohamed, Kahraba, Kuka

DR Congo team news

Defender Henock Ionga could be sidelined once again after missing out on the previous fixture against Tanzania as he's tipped to sit out from the Round of 16 clash as well.

DR Congo's forward battery will be made up of Brentford's star forward Yoane Wissa and Cedric Bakambu with the latter getting a recall to the starting lineup.

DR Congo predicted XI: Mpasi; Kalulu, Mbemba, Batubinsika, Masuaku; Pickel, Moutoussamy; Silas, Kakuta, Bakambu; Wissa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mpasi, Bertaud, Siadi Ngusia Defenders: Inonga, Bayeye, Kayembe, Bushiri, Mbemba, Kalulu, Masuaku Midfielders: Tshibola, Diangana, Moutoussamy, Bongonda, Elia, Kakuta, Pickel, Mfulu Forwards: Katompa Mvumpa, Bakambu, Mayele, Wissa, Banza

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27 Jun 2019 Egypt 2-0 DR Congo Africa Cup of Nations 2 Mar 2012 Egypt 0-0 DR Congo International Friendlies 11 Aug 2010 Egypt 6-3 DR Congo International Friendlies 7 Sept 2008 DR Congo 0-1 Egypt FIFA World Cup 1 June 2008 Egypt 2-1 Congo DR FIFA World Cup

