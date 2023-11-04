How to watch the Bundesliga match between Dortmund and Bayern München, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund add another episode to an iconic 'Der Klassiker' rivalry as the two German powerhouses lock horns in an scintillating Bundesliga clash.

Bayern Munich's title defense hasn't kicked-off in an expected fashion with Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen enjoying a fantastic start to the 2023/24 campaign. But with two points separating the Bavarians and the summit, Thomas Tuchel's men would be vying to snatch their position especially after Bayern were dumped out of the DFB Pokal by third tier outfit Saarbrucken. The reigning champions thundered eight goals past Darmstadt in their previous outing with English superstar Harry Kane bagging himself a jaw-dropping hattrick while Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane joined the party to capture themselves a brace a piece.

Left heartbroken by Bayern's result on the final matchday of the 2022/23 campaign that saw Dortmund stumble on their path to glory, die Schwarzgelben would be vying for revenge when they host their biggest rivals. Trailing in the fourth position, Borussia Dortmund are just two points behind their rivals and could leapfrog Bayern and mount pressure on Bayer Leverkusen in this race for German glory. A mouth-watering draw against Frankfurt in the league followed up a narrow 1-0 victory against Hoffenheim would give them major confidence heading into the derby.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Dortmund vs Bayern München kick-off time

Date: Kick-off time: 5:30 pm GMT Venue: Signal Iduna Park

Signal Iduna Park will play witness to another Der Klassiker encounter with the two sides scheduled to kick start the clash at 5:30 pm GMT for the fans in the UK.

How to watch Dortmund vs Bayern München online - TV channels & live streams

The match between the two German heavyweights will be available to watch on TV on Sky Sports Football and to stream on the Sky Sports App while viewers can also enjoy the match highlights on the respective club's youtube channel after the full-time whistle.

Viewers can also get live updates about the fixture on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Dortmund team news

German midfielder Emre Can is a massive doubt for the clash after missing his side's previous two outings and his situation will be revealed closer to kick-off while Julien Duranville continues his recovery from a thigh problem and will be unavailable for selection.

If Can is sidelined, former Bayern outcast Marcel Sabitzer could start in Dortmund's engine room alongside 23-year-old Felix Nmecha.

The reigning Torjägerkanone holder, Niclas Fullkrug will once again be looking to lead BVB's forward line with veteran Marco Reus and Dutch forward Donyell Malen providing support to the German.

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Nmecha, Can; Malen, Reus, Brandt; Fullkrug

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Hummels, Ryerson, Bensebaini, Sule, Papadopoulos, Wolf, Meunier Midfielders: Ozcan, Can, Kamara, Nmecha, Sabitzer, Pohlmann, Brandt, Reyna Forwards: Reus, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Malen, Moukoko, Haller, Fullkrug

Bayern München team news

Dutch defender Matthes De Ligt was the latest entrant to the Bavarian's treatment room owing to a partial ligament tear. Another defender on the injury table is Tarek Buchmann with the young German prodigy recovering from a hamstring injury. While French centre-back Dayot Upamecano is also nursing a minor issue, the former Salzburg defender might start in the clash with De Ligt missing out.

In the engine room, Leon Goretzka will miss his German counterpart Joshua Kimmich who was given his marching orders in Bayern's astounding victory against Darmstadt.

Bayern's forward battery of Harry Kane, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala and Kingsley Coman have been in sublime form this season and might present another massive challenge for their arch-rivals.

Bayern Munich Predicted XI: Neuer; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Laimer, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Kane



Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, Mazraoui, Davies, Guerreiro, Kratzig, Sarr Midfielders: Laimer, Goretzka, Musiala, Muller, Pavlovic Forwards: Sane, Coman, Kane, Gnabry, Tel, Choupo-Moting

Head-to-Head Record

Borussia Dortmund are yet to beat Bayern in their previous five outings with the latter winning four times and one game ending in a stalemate.

Date Match Competition 1 April 2023 Bayern Munich 4-2 Dortmund Bundesliga 8 October 2022 Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 23 April 2022 Bayern Munich 3-1 Dortmund Bundesliga 4 December 2021 Dortmund 2-3 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 18 August 2021 Dortmund 1-3 Bayern Munich Super Cup

