How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Dortmund and Ajax, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a heartbreak in the Bundesliga last season in the final matchday and Jude Bellingham's million-dollar switch to Real Madrid, the German heavyweights have started their preparations for the new campaign in some style.

Other than the stalemate against Chelsea, Dortmund managed to win five consecutive games and they'll look to end their pre-season campaign on a high against their Dutch counterparts.

Ajax on the other hand have had a topsy-turvy summer after closing off an Eredivisie season where the 36-time record champions finished in third place with 69 points behind arch-rivals PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord.

Now under the management of Maurice Steijn, the Dutch outfit have won two games, lost two games, and drawn one. Steijn would be hoping for his side to finish on a high in Germany before they kick-off their opening game against Heracles.



Dortmund vs Ajax kick-off time

Date: August 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 4:00 pm BST Venue: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK

The match between Dortmund and Ajax will kick-off at 4:00 pm BST at the Signal Iduna Park.

How to watch Dortmund vs Ajax online - TV channels & live streams

The club friendly will not be available to watch on television or stream online but can be followed on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Dortmund team news

Belgium right-back Thomas Meunier is the biggest concern for Dortmund as the veteran defender returned from the USA with a massive muscle injury and could be out of action for several weeks.

Gregor Kobel sat out against Chelsea due to a minor concern and Dortmund would be wary to use their shot-stopper against Ajax. Nico Schlotterback is also suffering from a suspected knee problem and might be unavailable.

Edin Terzic would be vying to give starts to three new signings including Ramy Bensebaini, Marcel Sabitzer, and Lukas Nmecha with the trio of Julien Duranville, Giovanni Reyna, and Mateu Morey all sidelines due to their respective injuries

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI: Meyer; Wolf, Sule, Hummels, Bensebaini; Ozcan, Sabitzer; Malen, Reus, Adeyemi; Haller



Position Players Goalkeepers: Meyer, Lotka, Ostrzinski Defenders: Sule, Hummels, Coulibaly, Papadopoulos, Wolf, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Bauza Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt, Reyna Forwards: Reus, Malen, Adeyemi, Haller, Hazard, Moukoko

Ajax team news

The Dutch heavyweights have a long catalogue of injured players with multiple recognisable names sidelined due to various knocks.

Steven Berghuis and Mohammed Kudus are two major names on the injury table. While Remko Pasveer has a hand fracture, Ahmetcan Kaplan is recovering from a knee injury, and Kian Fitz-Jim is nursing an ankle injury.

Dutch winger Amourricho van Axel Dongen is also recovering from a knock. Other notable absentees are Jurrien Timber who signed for Arsenal, Calvin Bassey who is a new Fulham Player, and former captain Dusan Tadic who will feature in the Turkish league with Fenerbahçe.

Ajax Predicted XI: Rulli; Rensch, Aertssen, Hato, Wijndal; Van den Boomen, Klaassen; Daramy, Taylor, Bergwijn; Brobbey



Position Players Goalkeepers: Rulli, Gorter, Ramaj Defenders: Rensch, Aertssen, Hato, Wijndal, Sanchez, Alvarez Midfielders: Van den Boomen, Klassen, Vos, Taylor, Tahirovic, Klaassen Forwards: Bergwijn, Brobbey, Borges, Daramy, Conceicao

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have met on four several occasions in the UEFA Champions League with Dortmund winning two games and Ajax winning two games.

Date Match Competition 4 November 2021 Dortmund 1-3 Ajax UEFA Champions League 20 October 2021 Ajax 4-0 Dortmund UEFA Champions League 22 November 2012 Ajax 1-4 Dortmund UEFA Champions League 19 September 2012 Dortmund 1-0 Ajax UEFA Champions League

