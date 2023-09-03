Crystal Palace vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Wolves, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After securing comprehensive victories in their respective League Cup ties, Crystal Palace host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Three games into the season, Crystal Palace are currently hovering around the middle of the Premier League table with one win, one draw, and one loss in their opening three games. The one loss came against Arsenal but the Eagles presented a massive challenge to the visitors despite losing the encounter.

The London-based side have made considerable progress since the arrival of Roy Hodgson in March and the veteran manager would be vying to take Crystal Palace to new heights this season. A win at Selhurst Park against Wolves could spark a sense of confidence in the home side who look to return to winning ways in the Premier League.

Wolves enter the contest on the back of a convincing victory against Blackpool in the EFL Cup tie. Wolves thrashed the visitors 5-0 at the Molineux in midweek and they would be vying to keep the winning momentum going.

Kicking-off the Premier League campaign with two disappointing defeats against Manchester United and Brighton, Wolves have returned to form with a win against Everton. Sasa Kalajdzic found the back of the net in the last minutes as Wolves sneaked a crucial 1-0 victory against Everton to bring their campaign back on track.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Crystal Palace vs Wolves kick-off time

Date: September 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm BST Venue: Selhurst Park

The Premier League encounter between Crystal Palace and Wolves will take place at Selhurst Park with kick-off at 2:00 pm BST.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Wolves online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Crystal Palace and Wolves can be streamed on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

The home side will be without the services of star player Michael Olise but the hierarchy would be happy to see the forward sign a new contract with the London-based club. While new signing Mathues Franca is tipped to sit out because of a back issue alongside Will Hughes who is recovering from a knee problem.

Jean-Philippe Mateta could be given an opportunity in the Eagles' starting line-up after bagging himself a hattrick in the midweek EFL Cup fixture.

Crystal Palace Predicted XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Lerma; Ayew, Eze, Edouard; Mateta

Position Players Goalkeepers: Henderson, Johnstone, Whitworth, Matthews Defenders: Guehi, Anderson, Richards, Holding, Ferguson, Tomkins, Mitchell, Clyne, Ward Midfielders: Doucoure, Lerma, Riedewald, Ahamada, Schlupp, Eze Forwards: Ebiowei, Rak-Sakyi, Edouard, Mateta, Ayew

Wolves team news

The visitors have two massive absentees because of injury with Joe Hodge and Hwang Hee-Chan touted to sit out owing to a thigh injury and a muscle problem, respectively.

Wolves have lost another player in the summer transfer window with Matheus Nunes making the switch to Manchester City. Nunes joins the likes of Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Conor Coady, and Adama Traore amongst others to leave the English side in the transfer window this season.

Wolves Predicted Lineup XI: Sa; Doherty, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Neto, Gomes, Lemina, Sarabia; Cunha; Kalajdzic



Position Players Goalkeepers: Sa, Bentley, King Defenders: Kilman, Toti, Dawson, Ait-Nouri, Otto, Bueno, Semedo, Doherty Midfielders: Lemina, Traore, Gomes, Bellegrade, Doyle, Jordao Forwards: Podence, Gonzalez, Neto, Sarabia, Cunha, Kalajdzic, Silva

Head-to-Head Record

Crystal Palace have won four games against Wolves in their previous five games but the latter did manage to sneak in a victory in the last fixture between the two sides.

Date Match Competition 26 April 2023 Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace Premier League 19 October 2022 Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves Premier League 5 March 2022 Wolves 0-2 Crystal Palace Premier League 6 November 2021 Crystal Palace 2-0 Wolves Premier League 30 January 2021 Crystal Palace 1-0 Wolves Premier League

