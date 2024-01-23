This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Carabao Cup semi-final

Stamford Bridge
How to watch the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Middlesbrough, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea look to turn around their fortunes in the EFL Cup as they face a resilient Middlesbrough side who enter the contest leading by a goal.

Chelsea have finally started finding their groove under Mauricio Pochettino as they are on a winning streak of three successive games in the Premier League and would be looking to change the scoreline in the EFL Cup to secure a ticket to the final.

Middlesbrough, on the other hand, defied all odds by beating Chelsea in the first leg and now they face another daunting task of holding up the Blues' forward battery at Stamford Bridge.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chelsea vs Middlesbrough kick-off time

Date:January 23, 2024
Kick-off time:8:00 pm GMT
Venue:Stamford Bridge

The illustrious Stamford Bridge will host the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final tie between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on January 23, 2024. The encounter will kick off at 8:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Chelsea vs Middlesbrough online - TV channels & live streams

The EFL Cup clash between Chelsea and Middlesbrough will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

The Blues have a long catalogue of players currently on the sidelines including the likes of Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Robert Sanchez and Lesley Ugochukwu who are all nursing their respective injuries.

Summer signing Nicolas Jackson is currently at the AFCON 2023 playing for Senegal ruling the forward out of the fixture while Noni Madueke could replace Albanian forward Armando Broja in the starting eleven that featured in the victory against Fulham in the league.

Chelsea predicted XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, T Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Gallagher, Sterling; Palmer

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom
Defenders:Disasi, Badiashile, Sarr, Silva, Maatsen, James
Midfielders:Gallagher, Caicedo, Fernandez, Palmer
Forwards:Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Washington

Middlesbrough team news

Riley McGree and Sam Silvera are on international duty with Australia at the AFC Asian Cup while Seny Dieng misses out as he's representing Senegal at the CAF AFCON 2023.

Michael Carrick's squad list will miss Alex Bangura, Emmanuel Latte Lath, Tom Smith, and Darragh Lenihan with the four players currently confined to the treatment room.

Middlesbrough predicted XI: Glover; Ayling, Fry, Clarke, Engel; Barlaser, Howson; Hackney, Rogers, Azaz; Forss

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Glover, J. Jones
Defenders:Fry, Clarke, Van den Berg, Bangura, Engel, Coulson, Dijksteel
Midfielders:Barlaser, Howson, Greenwood, I. Jones
Forwards:Coburn, Rogers, Gilbert

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
10 Jan 2024Middlesbrough 1-0 ChelseaEFL Cup
19 Mar 2022Middlesbrough 0-2 Chelsea FA Cup
9 May 2017Chelsea 3-0 MiddlesbroughPremier League
20 Nov 2016 Middlesbrough 0-1 ChelseaPremier League
28 Feb 2013 Middlesbrough 0-2 ChelseaFA Cup

Useful links

