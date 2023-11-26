Women's Super League log leaders Chelsea will square off against Leicester City in a scintillating clash in the Women's premier division in England.
Chelsea have once again shown signs of lifting the WSL title as the Blues are unbeaten in the league and have looked a class apart from their competitors. Emma Hayes' ladies thrashed Liverpool 5-1 in their previous match with Lauren James grabbing a thundering hat-trick.
Leicester City's shaky start to the season continues as they trail in the 7th position in the WSL with two wins, two draws, and three losses from their set of fixtures. They are winless in their previous five games with three shambolic defeats coming before their stalemate against Spurs last time out. With Chelsea hosting Leicester City, the Foxes have another daunting task lying in front of them on Sunday.
Chelsea vs Leicester kick-off time
|Date:
|November 26, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|2:00 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Kingsmeadow
Chelsea Women and Leicester City Women face each other at Kingsmeadow with kick-off scheduled at 2:00 pm GMT in the United Kingdom.
How to watch Chelsea vs Leicester online - TV channels & live streams
The Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Leicester City will be available to watch on The FA Player in the United Kingdom. Fans can also follow live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Chelsea team news
Veteran defender Millie Bright pulled out of the Three Lioness' camp due to her injury and will miss her third game on the trot for the Blues alongside Melanie Leupolz, Katerina Svitkova, Catarina Macario and Guro Reiten who are all nursing injuries.
Chelsea's forward battery has been in sublime nick off late with Lauren James netting a hattrick against Liverpool in the WSL and Sam Kerr following up the performance with a hattrick of her own in the UWCL against Paris FC.
Chelsea Women predicted XI: Musovic; Perisset, Mjelde, Carter, Charles; Cuthbert, Ingle; Beever-Jones, Kirby, James; Kerr.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Musovic, Hampton, Berger
|Defenders:
|Perisset, Mjelde, Carter, Charles, Lawrence, Nouwen, Buchanan
|Midfielders:
|Cuthbert, Ingle, Nusken, Fleming, Kaneryd
|Forwards:
|James, Kerr, Beever-Jones, Kirby, Fishel
Leicester team news
Shannon O'Brien and Deanne Rose are the two names ruled out for the visitors with the duo picking up injuries.
The Foxes lineup could see some familiar names return to the starting eleven with Hannah Cain, Lena Petermann, and Jannina Leitzig all touted to return to action.
Leicester City Women predicted XI: Leitzig; Bott, Howard, Green, Nevin; Whelan, Rantala; Cayman, Tierney, Cain; Petermann.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Leitzig, Kop
|Defenders:
|Bott, Howard, Green, Nevin, Cayman
|Midfielders:
|Whelan, Rantala, Tierney, Palmer, Whelan, Baker, Robinson, Reavill, Sherwood
|Forwards:
|Goodwin, Cain, Petermann, Draper, Siemsen
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|10 May 2023
|Chelsea 6-0 Leicester
|Women's Super League
|3 Dec 2022
|Leicester 0-8 Chelsea
|Women's Super League
|27 Mar 2022
|Leicester 0-9 Chelsea
|Women's Super League
|26 Feb 2022
|Chelsea 7-0 Leicester
|Women's FA Cup
|10 Oct 2021
|Chelsea 2-0 Leicester
|Women's Super League