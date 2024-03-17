Chelsea vs Leicester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between Chelsea and Leicester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea and Leicester City square off in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with the Blues vying for revenge for their 2021 heartbreak against the Foxes in the finals.

Chelsea dumped Leeds United out of the 5th Round of the FA Cup in a five-goal thriller at the Stamford Bridge. The Blues defeated Newcastle in their previous PL outing as they look to replicate their heroics once again.

EFL Championship leaders Leicester City continue their hunt for the prestigious FA Cup trophy as they face a familiar opposition. The Foxes defeated the Blues at Wembley in 2021 and they'll be aiming to repeat their fairytale once again.

Chelsea vs Leicester City kick-off time

Date: March 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:45 pm GMT Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea and Leicester City lock horns at the illustrious Stamford Bridge on March 17, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 12:45 GMT in the UK.

How to watch Chelsea vs Leicester City online - TV channels & live streams

The FA Cup encounter between Chelsea and Leicester City will be available to watch on BBC platforms in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Mauricio Pochettino's long list of injury-absentees includes all of Wesley Fofana (knee), Reece James (thigh), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Levi Colwill (toe), Romeo Lavia (thigh) and Christopher Nkunku (thigh).

Ben Chilwell has reportedly returned from international duty due to a knee concern but the defender is available to feature against his former side with the injury considered not serious as predicted.

Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez is sidelined with his suspension on account of multiple yellow cards while Italian midfielder Cesare Casadei is absent after featuring for Leicester in the FA Cup this season.

Chelsea predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Disasi, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Mudryk, Palmer, Sterling; Jackson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Colwill, Disasi, Sarr, Silva, Chilwell, Gusto Midfielders: Caicedo, Santos, Fernandez, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Palmer, Castledine, Casadei Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Washington, Moreira, Richards

Leicester City team news

Ricardo Pereira and Dennis Praet have both suffered hamstring injuries since the Foxes' victory against Bournemouth in the previous round making them unavailable until the next round of the competition if the visitors go through.

The Foxes also have Kasey McAteer and Jamie Vardy confined to the treatment room with their respective injuries.

Leicester City predicted XI: Hermansen; Choudhury, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Dewsbury-Hall, Winks; Fatawu, Akgun, Mavididi; Daka

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hermansen, Ward, Stolarczyk Defenders: Faes, Doyle, Souttar, Coady, Vestergaard, Justin Midfielders: Winks, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, McAteer Forwards: Iheanacho, Daka, Cannon, Vardy, Mavididi, Fatawu, Akgun, Marcal

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11 Mar 2023 Leicester 1-3 Chelsea Premier League 27 Aug 2022 Chelsea 2-1 Leicester Premier League 20 May 2022 Chelsea 1-1 Leicester Premier League 20 Nov 2021 Leicester 0-3 Chelsea Premier League 19 May 2021 Chelsea 2-1 Leicester Premier League

