Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Chelsea will be in action in the Premier League on Wednesday as they look to return to winning ways when they host Crystal Palace on Wednesday.
Mauricio Pochettino's men have just two wins in their previous five games as they succumbed to Wolves 2-1 during the weekend. They are placed 11th on the league table with just 22 points from 16 games.
Palace, on the other hand, have three draws in their previous five games with two defeats dumping them to the bottom half of the table. Jordan Ayew's first-half goal was cancelled out by Danny Welbeck in the 82nd minute as Palace played out a 1-1 draw with Brighton in their last game.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace kick-off time
|Date:
|December 27, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Stamford Bridge
The Blues will welcome Crystal Palace to the Stamford Bridge with kick-off at 7:30 GMT in the UK.
How to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams
The Premier League fixture will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Viewers can get live updates from the clash on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Chelsea team news
The Blues saw summer signing Christopher Nkunku pay dividends as the former RB Leipzig forward bagged his maiden Chelsea goal after being sidelined for months since arriving from Germany.
The French international will now be vying to get his first start of the campaign but Pochettino could stick with Broja and Jackson in attack. Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer are suspended from the clash due to their accumulation of yellow cards.
The Blues will miss Carney Chukwuemeka(knee), Trevoh Chalobah(thigh), Marc Cucurella(ankle), Wesley Fofana (hamstring), Robert Sanchez(knee), and Ben Chilwell(thigh) due to their respective concerns.
Chelsea predicted XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Jackson, Mudryk; Broja.
Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sanchez, Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom
|Defenders:
|Disasi, Badiashile, Sarr, Silva, Maatsen, James, Cucurella
|Midfielders:
|Gallagher, Caicedo, Ugochukwu, Fernandez, Palmer
|Forwards:
|Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Broja, Washington, Nkunku
Crystal Palace team news
All of Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh), Cheick Doucoure (Achilles), Rob Holding(ankle), and Dean Henderson (thigh) will miss the clash for the visitors.
Eberechi Eze could feature in the eleven after playing more than a quarter of the game against Brighton.
Crystal Palace predicted XI: Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Lerma, Richards, Eze; Olise, Mateta, Ayew.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Johnstone, Whitworth, Matthews
|Defenders:
|Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Ferguson, Tomkins, Clyne, Ward
|Midfielders:
|Lerma, Riedewald, Ahamada, Hughes, Schlupp,Olise, Ebiowei
|Forwards:
|Edouard, Mateta, Ayew, Franca
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|15 Jan 2023
|Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace
|Premier League
|1 Oct 2022
|Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
|Premier League
|17 Apr 2022
|Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace
|FA Cup
|19 Feb 2022
|Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea
|Premier League
|14 Aug 2021
|Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace
|Premier League