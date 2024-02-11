This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Chelsea Women vs Crystal Palace Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Shreyas Rai
FA Cup
Emma Hayes Chelsea Women 2023-24Getty
How to watch the FA Cup match between Chelsea FC Women and Crystal Palace FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea Women square off against Crystal Palace Women in a feisty Women's FA Cup encounter with both sides vying for a win.

Chelsea FC Women are in sublime form as they have scored 15 goals in their previous four outing in all competitions and are yet to concede a goal as they'll be looking to brush aside their rivals in what should be an easy victory for the hosts.

Crystal Palace produced a routine victory against Blackburn Rovers in the 4th Round as they eased through the next phase but the side have a daunting task ahead of them as they face Chelsea.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chelsea FC Women vs Crystal Palace FC kick-off time

Date:February 11, 2024
Kick-off time:2:00 pm GMT
Venue:Kingsmeadow

Chelsea Women will welcome Crystal Palace Women at the Kingsmeadow on February 11, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 2:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Chelsea FC Women vs Crystal Palace FC online - TV channels & live streams

The FA PlayerWatch here

The encounter between Chelsea FC Women and Crystal Palace Women will be available to watch on The FA Player in the UK. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chelsea FC Women team news

Chelsea could rest some crucial names for the FA Cup encounter against Crystal Palace with player of the month Lauren James touted to be rested for the fixture.

The Blues remain without star goalscorer Sam Kerr with the Australian international nursing an ACL injury as she joins Aniek Nouwen, Katerina Svitkova, Catarina Macario and Millie Bright in the treatment room.

Chelsea FC Women predicted XI: Musovic; Carter, Lawrence, Charles, Björn; Ingle, Cuthbert, Cankovic; Fishel, Beever-Jones, Reiten.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Musovic, Hampton, Berger
Defenders:Perisset, Mjelde, Carter, Charles, Lawrence, Nouwen, Buchanan, Bjorn
Midfielders:Cuthbert, Ingle, Nusken, Fleming, Kaneryd
Forwards:James, Kerr, Beever-Jones, Kirby, Fishelcan

Crystal Palace FC team news

The visitors would look to feature their strongest side against Chelsea with Demi Lambourne being deputised between the sticks for the visitors with Ria Percival, Aimee Everett, Hayley Nolan, and Felicity Gibbons providing defensive cover for the side.

On the other end of the pitch, Elise Hughes will be spearheading Crystal Palace's forward battery with Molly-Mae Sharpe and Isibeal Atkinson shouldering the goal-scoring responsibility

Crystal Palace Women predicted XI: Lambourne; Percival, Everett, Nolan, Gibbons; Potter, Hopcroft, Blanchard; Sharpe, Hughes, Atkinson.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lambourne, Negri
Defenders:Percival, Everett, Nolan, Gibbons, Sibley
Midfielders:Potter, Arthur, Hopcroft, Filbey, Blanchard, Guyatt
Forwards:Sharpe, Hughes, Atkinson, Watson, Larkin

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
16 Sept 2018 Crystal Palace Women 0-4 Chelsea WomenWomen's FA Cup

Useful links

