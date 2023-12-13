Celtic vs Feyenoord: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Celtic and Feyenoord, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Group E's bottom two sides face off as third-placed Feyenoord travel to Scotland to face bottom-placed Celtic with both sides already out of the 2023/24 UCL campaign.

Celtic have looked completely the opposite of their domestic performances with the Scottish heavyweights yet to win a fixture in the group stages despite some scinitllating showings in the Scottish Premier Division. The Hoops are seeded at the pinnacle of the Scottish league but four losses and one draw in their five UCL games have dumped them out of the competition.

Feyenoord, on the other hand, have been shown the exit door after two consecutive defeats in the UCL against Lazio and Atletico Madrid. Despite winning two out of their first three games, the Dutch side stumbled during the last two games helping Lazio and Atletico Madrid secure a ticket to the knockout stages.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Celtic vs Feyenoord kick-off time

Date: December 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm GMT Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic host Feyenoord at the Celtic Park with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Celtic vs Feyenoord online - TV channels & live streams

Viewers can watch the match on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the USA with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

The match highlights will be there to watch on UEFA Champions League's Official Website.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

Celtic remain without the services of some crucial names with Liel Abada (thigh) and Daizen Maeda (knee) missing out of the clash.

Reo Hatate and James McCarthy are also nursing hamstring issues sidelining them from the fixture while Cameron Carter-Vickers could return as a substitute after recovering from his injury.

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; A. Johnston, Phillips, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Yang, Furuhashi, Palma

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, Nawrocki, Phillips, Lagerbielke, Welsh, Kobayashi, Bernabei, Ralston Midfielders: O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull, Iwata, Kwon, Bernardo, Holm, Mcarthy Forwards: Yang, Forrest, Johnston, Furuhashi, Palma, Tillio, Oh

Feyenoord team news

The visitors have just Bart Nieuwkoop (muscle) and Quilindschy Hartman (concussion) ruled out of the fixture with Alireza Jahanbakhsh's situation to be tested before kick-off.

Feyenoord predicted XI: Bijlow; Geertruida, Trauner, Hancko, Lopez; Wieffer, Timber; Minteh, Stengs, Paixao; Gimenez



Position Players Goalkeepers: Bijlow, Wellenreuther, Van Sas, Lamprou Defenders: Hancko, Trauner, Hartman, Beelen, Lopez, Geertruida Midfielders: Wieffer, Zerrouki, Van Den Belt, Zechiel, Timber, Milambo, Stengs, Lingr Forwards: Paixao, Gimenez, Dilrosun, Ivanusec, Sauer, Minteh, Ueda

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20 Sept 2023 Feyenoord 2-0 Celtic UEFA Champions League

