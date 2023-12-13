Celtic vs Feyenoord: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Group E's bottom two sides face off as third-placed Feyenoord travel to Scotland to face bottom-placed Celtic with both sides already out of the 2023/24 UCL campaign.
Celtic have looked completely the opposite of their domestic performances with the Scottish heavyweights yet to win a fixture in the group stages despite some scinitllating showings in the Scottish Premier Division. The Hoops are seeded at the pinnacle of the Scottish league but four losses and one draw in their five UCL games have dumped them out of the competition.
Feyenoord, on the other hand, have been shown the exit door after two consecutive defeats in the UCL against Lazio and Atletico Madrid. Despite winning two out of their first three games, the Dutch side stumbled during the last two games helping Lazio and Atletico Madrid secure a ticket to the knockout stages.
Celtic vs Feyenoord kick-off time
|Date:
|December 13, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8:00 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Celtic Park
Celtic host Feyenoord at the Celtic Park with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm GMT in the UK.
How to watch Celtic vs Feyenoord online - TV channels & live streams
Viewers can watch the match on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the USA with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
The match highlights will be there to watch on UEFA Champions League's Official Website.
Team news & squads
Celtic team news
Celtic remain without the services of some crucial names with Liel Abada (thigh) and Daizen Maeda (knee) missing out of the clash.
Reo Hatate and James McCarthy are also nursing hamstring issues sidelining them from the fixture while Cameron Carter-Vickers could return as a substitute after recovering from his injury.
Celtic predicted XI: Hart; A. Johnston, Phillips, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Yang, Furuhashi, Palma
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hart, Siegrist, Bain
|Defenders:
|Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, Nawrocki, Phillips, Lagerbielke, Welsh, Kobayashi, Bernabei, Ralston
|Midfielders:
|O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull, Iwata, Kwon, Bernardo, Holm, Mcarthy
|Forwards:
|Yang, Forrest, Johnston, Furuhashi, Palma, Tillio, Oh
Feyenoord team news
The visitors have just Bart Nieuwkoop (muscle) and Quilindschy Hartman (concussion) ruled out of the fixture with Alireza Jahanbakhsh's situation to be tested before kick-off.
Feyenoord predicted XI: Bijlow; Geertruida, Trauner, Hancko, Lopez; Wieffer, Timber; Minteh, Stengs, Paixao; Gimenez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bijlow, Wellenreuther, Van Sas, Lamprou
|Defenders:
|Hancko, Trauner, Hartman, Beelen, Lopez, Geertruida
|Midfielders:
|Wieffer, Zerrouki, Van Den Belt, Zechiel, Timber, Milambo, Stengs, Lingr
|Forwards:
|Paixao, Gimenez, Dilrosun, Ivanusec, Sauer, Minteh, Ueda
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|20 Sept 2023
|Feyenoord 2-0 Celtic
|UEFA Champions League