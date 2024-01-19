Cape Verde vs Mozambique: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Cape Verde and Mozambique, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In an intriguing battle in Group B of the AFCON 2023, leaders Cape Verde face off against Mozambique with the former vying for a qualification spot and the latter looking to keep their hopes of staying in the competition alive.

Cape Verde played Ghana in a three-goal thriller with the former securing three points in the last knockings of the game. A win here could seal their qualification fate while also allowing them to finish over Egpyt in Group B.

Mozambique played out their hearts in their opening contest against Egpyt as they secured a point out of a tough tie. Mohamed Salah's last-minute penalty did salvage a point for the Pharaohs, but Mozambique would garner massive confidence from their previous tie.

Cape Verde vs Mozambique kick-off time

Date: January 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm GMT Venue: Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny

How to watch Cape Verde vs Mozambique online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Cape Verde and Mozambique will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK.

Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Cape Verde team news

Cape Verde sealed their previous AFCON tie in their favour on the back of a goal from Garry Rodrigues who easily tapped into an empty net in the dying minutes of the game against Ghana.

Rodrigues would now be vying for a start in the eleven but Cape Verde coach Pedro 'Bubista' Brito could be tempted to field the same eleven that featured against Ghana.

Cape Verde predicted XI: Vozinha; Moreira, Costa, Pico, Paulo; Duarte, Pina, Monteiro; Mendes, Bebe, Cabral

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vozinha, Silva, Rosa Defenders: Costa, Lopes, Stopira, Borges, Moreira Midfielders: Rodrigues, Andrade, Bebé, Monteiro, Mendes, Semedo, Santos, Duarte, Correia, Duarte, Pina, Paulo, Tavares, Cuca Forwards: Cabral, Teixeira, Tavares, Varela

Mozambique team news

Mozambique produced a staggering performance against Egpyt despite the latter scoring a last-minute penalty to equalise the billing.

While there are question marks about Clesio's fitness issue, the forward could feature in the eleven if he can shake off his hamstring knock especially after helping Mozambique take an astounding lead in the first match.

Mozambique predicted XI: Ernani; Macandza, Mexer, Dove, Mandava; Witi, Guima, Amade, Gildo; Clesio; Ratifo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ernan, Joao, Urrbal Defenders: Macandza, Mexer, Malembana, Langa, Matola, Dove, Sitoe, Mandava, Jone, Momade Midfielders: Bonde, Guimaraes, Nangy, Amade Forwards: Pelembo, Catamo, King, Ratifo, Ouembo, Vilanculos

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 31 Mar 2021 Mozambique 0-1 Cape Verde AFCON Qualifying 18 Nov 2019 Cape Verde 2-2 Mozambique AFCON Qualifying 15 Oct 2014 Cape Verde 1-0 Mozambique AFCON Qualifying 11 Oct 2014 Mozambique 2-0 Cape Verde AFCON Qualifying

