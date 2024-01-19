This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Cape Verde vs Mozambique: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Shreyas Rai
Africa Cup of Nations
Felix Houphouet-Boigny
Cape Verde Afcon 2024Getty
How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Cape Verde and Mozambique, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In an intriguing battle in Group B of the AFCON 2023, leaders Cape Verde face off against Mozambique with the former vying for a qualification spot and the latter looking to keep their hopes of staying in the competition alive.

Cape Verde played Ghana in a three-goal thriller with the former securing three points in the last knockings of the game. A win here could seal their qualification fate while also allowing them to finish over Egpyt in Group B.

Mozambique played out their hearts in their opening contest against Egpyt as they secured a point out of a tough tie. Mohamed Salah's last-minute penalty did salvage a point for the Pharaohs, but Mozambique would garner massive confidence from their previous tie.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cape Verde vs Mozambique kick-off time

Date:January 19, 2024
Kick-off time:2:00 pm GMT
Venue:Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny

Cape Verde will face off with Mozambique at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny on January 19, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 2:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Cape Verde vs Mozambique online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports FootballWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

The clash between Cape Verde and Mozambique will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK.

Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Cape Verde team news

Cape Verde sealed their previous AFCON tie in their favour on the back of a goal from Garry Rodrigues who easily tapped into an empty net in the dying minutes of the game against Ghana.

Rodrigues would now be vying for a start in the eleven but Cape Verde coach Pedro 'Bubista' Brito could be tempted to field the same eleven that featured against Ghana.

Cape Verde predicted XI: Vozinha; Moreira, Costa, Pico, Paulo; Duarte, Pina, Monteiro; Mendes, Bebe, Cabral

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Vozinha, Silva, Rosa
Defenders:Costa, Lopes, Stopira, Borges, Moreira
Midfielders:Rodrigues, Andrade, Bebé, Monteiro, Mendes, Semedo, Santos, Duarte, Correia, Duarte, Pina, Paulo, Tavares, Cuca
Forwards:Cabral, Teixeira, Tavares, Varela

Mozambique team news

Mozambique produced a staggering performance against Egpyt despite the latter scoring a last-minute penalty to equalise the billing.

While there are question marks about Clesio's fitness issue, the forward could feature in the eleven if he can shake off his hamstring knock especially after helping Mozambique take an astounding lead in the first match.

Mozambique predicted XI: Ernani; Macandza, Mexer, Dove, Mandava; Witi, Guima, Amade, Gildo; Clesio; Ratifo

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ernan, Joao, Urrbal
Defenders:Macandza, Mexer, Malembana, Langa, Matola, Dove, Sitoe, Mandava, Jone, Momade
Midfielders:Bonde, Guimaraes, Nangy, Amade
Forwards:Pelembo, Catamo, King, Ratifo, Ouembo, Vilanculos

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
31 Mar 2021Mozambique 0-1 Cape Verde AFCON Qualifying
18 Nov 2019Cape Verde 2-2 MozambiqueAFCON Qualifying
15 Oct 2014Cape Verde 1-0 MozambiqueAFCON Qualifying
11 Oct 2014Mozambique 2-0 Cape VerdeAFCON Qualifying

