How to watch the SheBelieves Cup match between Canada and Brazil, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Canada Women and Brazil Women lock horns in a feisty SheBelieves Cup tie with both sides eyeing the ultimate prize.

Canada Women hope to replicate their heroics of the CONCACAF W Gold Cup where they reached the semi-final after some swashbuckling clashes.

Brazil Women will be vying to go one step ahead this time out after missing out on the CONCACAF W Gold Cup trophy. The South American side had a scintillating tournament but faltered at the last step as USWNT were crowned the eventual winners.

Canada vs Brazil kick-off time

Date: April 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm BST Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Canada Women and Brazil Women square off at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 6, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:30 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Canada vs Brazil online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Canada Women and Brazil Women will not be available to watch in the UK. However, live updates will be available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Canada team news

Adriana Leon will once again be the main attacking threat for Canada with the Aston Villa forward enjoying a scintillating campaign for her club.

The superstar netted six goals at the CONCACAF W Gold Cup and she'll play a crucial role in helping her side get on the scoresheet.

Canada W predicted XI: Sheridan; Buchanan, Gilles, J. Rose; Carle, Quinn, Fleming, Lawrence; Huitema, Lacasse, Leon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sheridan, D'Angelo, Proulx Defenders: St-Georges, Buchanan, Zadorsky, Lawrence, J. Rose, Gilles, Carle Midfielders: Quinn, Grosso, Alidou, Awujo, Fleming, Smith Forwards: D. Rose, Huitema, Viens, Prince, Leon, Lacasse, Larisey

Brazil team news

The duo of Geyse and Bia Zaneratto were influential in Brazil's gallop to the final of the Gold Cup with the pair thundering two goals apiece and they will once again play a crucial role in their side's success.

Brazil W predicted XI: Luciana; Julia, Lauren, Souza, Menezes; Borges, De Lima; Adriana, Santos, Zaneratto; Nunes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tojar, Gonzalez, Barreras Defenders: Hernandez, Ka. Rodriguez, Bernal, Luna, Reyes, Torres, Espinoza, Ferral, Ki. Rodriguez Midfielders: Sanchez, Delgado, Mayor, Ovalle, Nieto, Mauleon, Casarez, Pelayo Forwards: Palacios, Corral, Ordonez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 1 Nov 2023 Canada 2-0 Brazil International Friendly 29 Oct 2023 Canada 0-1 Brazil International Friendly 20 Feb 2023 Brazil 0-2 Canada SheBelieves Cup 15 Nov 2022 Brazil 2-1 Canada International Friendly 11 Nov 2022 Brazil 1-2 Canada International Friendly

