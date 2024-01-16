Bristol City vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between Bristol City and West Ham United, as well as kick-off time and team news

A valiant Bristol City prepare to host West Ham United in the two side's 3rd Round replay of the FA Cup after a 1-1 draw at the latter's home.

Tommy Conway scored a thundering strike in the second half to help Bristol City set up a replay after the Championship side conceded early. The Robians showed ultimate bravery during their trip to London and with fans turning up the heat at Ashton Gate, they would be confident of defeating their rivals.

Despite Jarrod Bowen's early opener in the previous tie, the Hammers failed to capitalise on multiple chances that they created leaving scope for a Bristol City equaliser. David Moyes' men are on a streak of two wins and a draw in the Premier League and with form favouring them, they would enter the contest as favourites.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bristol City vs West Ham United kick-off time

Date: January 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: Ashton Gate



How to watch Bristol City vs West Ham United online - TV channels & live streams

The FA Cup replay between Bristol City and West Ham United will be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Bristol City team news

Despite not possessing any new injury concerns against the Hammers, Bristol City have some crucial players sidelined for the replay.

Mark Sykes and Kal Naismith are nursing hamstring problems with the latter's recovery reportedly delayed. The duo of Rob Atkinson and Ayman Benarous is also confined to the treatment room with an ACL problem ruling them out for months.

The Robins' fans were happy to see the defensive pairing of Ross McCrorie and Haydon Roberts return to the matchday squad after recovering from an infection and an ankle problem, respectively.

Bristol City predicted XI: O'Leary; Tanner, Vyner, Dickie, Pring; James, Williams; Bell, Knight, Mehmeti; Conway

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wiles-Richards, Thomas, O’Leary, Bajic Defenders: Pring, Tanner, Roberts, Dickie, McCrorie, Gardner-Hickman, Vyner Midfielders: King, Knight, Williams, James Forwards: Weimann, Mehmeti, Cornick, Wells, Bell, Conway

West Ham United team news

West Ham United were already dampened by the departures of former Ajax player Mohammed Kudus and Moroccan international Nayef Aguerd for the AFCON.

Moyes has some fresh injury concerns to deal with as Brazilian international Lucas Paqueta is nursing a calf injury with the Hammers set to miss his flamboyance on the pitch for a few months while Dinos Mavropanos was another casualty from the previous clash against Bristol City.

With Michail Antonio also nursing a knee problem, Moyes will bank on the likes of Danny Ings and Jarrod Bowen to do the tricks in front of goal and help the side march into the next round of the competition.

West Ham United predicted XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Ogbonna, Zouma, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Benrahma, Ward-Prowse, Fornals; Ings



Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Johnson, Coufal Midfielders: Alvarez, Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Fornals, Downes, Kudus Forwards: Ings, Mubama, Benrahma, Bowen

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 7 Jan 2024 West Ham 1-1 Bristol City FA Cup 25 Jan 2015 Bristol City 0-1 West Ham FA Cup 18 Apr 2012 Bristol City 1-1 West Ham Championship 2 Nov 2011 West Ham 0-0 Bristol City Championship

