Bristol City vs Leicester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Bristol City and Leicester, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bristol City will host Leicester City with the former vying to shake off their recent set of results and the latter looking to regain the top spot at the summit of the EFL Championship.

Bristol City were once climbing up the ladder in the league table but recent results have seen them fall off the tracks as they sit in the 14th spot in the table and are hoping to get their campaign back on track with a handful of fixtures left before the curtains are drawn on this season.

Leicester have fallen off the tracks recently as they have lost thrice in their previous five matches giving Leeds United the perfect opportunity to leapfrog them. The Foxes boast of a game in hand over their former Premier League rivals as they'll be looking to seal the top spot once again after their trip to Bristol.

Bristol City vs Leicester kick-off time

Date: March 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm GMT Venue: Ashton Gate

The iconic Ashton Gate will host the clash between Bristol City and Leicester City on March 29, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 12:30 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Bristol City vs Leicester online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Bristol City and Leicester will be available to watch on SkySports Football in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Bristol City team news

Young English prodigy Ayman Benarous is closing in on a fairytale comeback from his long-term injury layoff with the midfielder working up his fitness with the U-21s.

Benarous would be gearing up to return to the engine room very soon but the duo of Matty James and Joe Williams are in the running to feature for the side after their respective knocks.

Kal Naismith is confined to the treatment room because of a calf issue joining Rob Atkinson and Sam Bell who are both recovering from their respective hamstring concerns.

Bristol City predicted XI: O'Leary; Tanner, Vyner, Dickie, Pring; Sykes, King, Gardner-Hickman, Twine; Knight; Conway.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bajić, O'Leary, Thomas Defenders: Dickie, Gardner-Hickman, Naismith, Roberts, Atkinson, Pring, Vyner, Tanner, Idehen Midfielders: Twine, Knight, Mehmeti, Sykes, King, Bell, McCrorie, Murphy, Williams, James Forwards: Mebude, Wells, Conway, Cornick

Leicester team news

The Foxes would remain without the services of Callum Doyle with the defender being handed the marching orders during his side's FA Cup encounter against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as he joins Kasey McAteer on the sidelines who's yet to recover from his hamstring knock.

Leicester manager Maresca will be bolstered by the return of Jamie Vardy, Dennis Praet, and Ricardo Pereira with the trio's situation touted to be assessed around kick-off.

The leaders will be against making any wholesale alterations to their lineup having produced a significant performance against Chelsea in the latter's backyard.

Leicester City predicted XI: Hermansen; Choudhury, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Dewsbury-Hall, Winks, Ndidi; Fatawu, Daka, Mavididi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hermansen, Ward, Stolarczyk Defenders: Faes, Doyle, Souttar, Coady, Vestergaard, Justin Midfielders: Winks, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, McAteer Forwards: Iheanacho, Daka, Cannon, Vardy, Mavididi, Fatawu, Akgun, Marcal

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23 Sept 2023 Leicester City 1-0 Bristol City Championship 12 Jan 2013 Bristol City 0-4 Leicester City Championship 6 Oct 2012 Leicester City 2-0 Bristol City Championship 7 Mar 2012 Bristol City 3-2 Leicester City Championship 18 Aug 2011 Leicester City 1-2 Bristol City Championship

