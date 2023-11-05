Brighton Women vs Manchester United Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Women's Super League match between Brighton and Man Utd, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United Women travel to face a struggling Brighton Women side in an intriguing Women's Super League fixture.

Brighton Women have shown signs of struggle this term as they look to recover from a shambolic start to their Women's Super League campaign. After their opening day victory against Everton, the Seagulls have fallen off the track with three back-to-back defeats. A second-half come back from Chelsea in their last outing destroyed their hopes of ending a wretched losing streak after Pauline Bremer opened the scoring for Brighton.

On the other hand, Manchester United Women have managed two wins and two draws from their opening four games. A 5-0 routing of Everton in their previous encounter helped the Red Devils bridge the gap between their Manchester rivals, who are seeded at the pinnacle of the summit, to just two points. Braces from Nikita Parris and Rachel Williams after Melvine Malard's opener guided the English heavyweights to a scintillating victory.

Brighton vs Man Utd kick-off time

Date: November 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 6:45 pm GMT Venue: Broadfield Stadium

Brighton Women and Manchester United Women will face off at the Broadfield Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 6:45 pm GMT for the fans in the UK.

How to watch Brighton vs Man Utd online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Brighton Women and Manchester United Women will be available on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football while viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

Norwegian forward Elisabeth Terland was benched in Brighton's previous outing despite her bagging four goals this season but the star striker is touted to return to the eleven alongside Pauline Bremer who broke the deadlock against Chelsea.

Brighton Women Predicted XI: Baggaley; Thorisdottir, Bergsvand, Carabali; Li, Losada, Pinto, Pattinson; Robinson, Bremer, Terland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Baggaley, Startup Defenders: Thorisdottir, Bergsvand, Carabali, Li, Kullberg, Pattinson Midfielders: Losado, Pinto, Pattinson, Symonds, Haley, Rule, Hawkesby Forwards: Robinson, Bremer, Terland, Lee, Sarri, Olme

Man Utd team news

The Red Devils are without the services of Emma Watson with the Scottish midfielder sidelined for a large part of the campaign owing to an anterior cruciate ligament tear. Joining Watson in the treatment room is Gabby George who has also picked up the same injury as her Scottish teammate.

Spanish midfielder Irene Guerrero is recovering from a knee issue alongside Aoife Mannion who has a quad tear to heal from.

Manchester United Women Predicted XI: Earps; Riviere, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Ladd, Zelem; Garcia, Toone, Galton; Parris



Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Middleton-Patel, Tullis-Joyce Defenders: Riviere, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell, Evans, Rabjohn Midfielders: Ladd, Zelem, Garcia, Toone, Galton, Miyazawa, Naalsund Forwards: Geyse, Parris, Malard, Williams

Head-to-Head Record

Manchester United have won five out of five previous encounters between the two sides with Brighton vying for their first victory.

Date Match Competition 15 Apr 2023 Manchester United 3-2 Brighton Women's FA Cup 1 Apr 2023 Brighton 0-4 Manchester United Women's Super League 16 Oct 2022 Manchester United 4-0 Brighton Women's Super League 3 Apr 2022 Manchester United 1-0 Brighton Women's Super League 12 Dec 2021 Brighton 0-2 Manchester United Women's Super League

