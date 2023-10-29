Brest vs PSG: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

France's most-successful club and the reigning Ligue 1 champions, PSG travel to the Stade Francis-Le Ble to face Brest with just three points separating the two sides in the Ligue 1 table.
One of the biggest fairytales of the season has been Brest's start of their Ligue 1 campaign. Comfortably sitting in the 5th spot in the table, the French side have completely changed their destiny this summer. After finishing the previous campaign just above the drop zone, Brest have started the new season in a sublime fashion. But two consecutive draws and a wretched loss against Lille might see their campaign go a little off track. Facing a side they haven't beaten in their club's history, Eric Roy's men would be wary of the daunting challenge preparing to arrive in their backyard.
Despite their shambolic 4-1 loss against Newcastle United, PSG followed-up the encounter by beating AC Milan 3-0 as they return to action in France vying to revisit the summit of Ligue 1. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring against his boyhood love as Randal Kolo-Mouani and Lee Kang-In found the back of the net in the second half to give the Parisians a dazzling victory over the Italian side. Luis Enrique's men will now put their emphasis on their domestic campaign as they are seeded in an unfamiliar territory. Third in France's premier division, PSG need to turn around their fortunes if they want to challenge Monaco and leapfrog the two sides above them and a win on Sunday could be a massive step in the right direction.
Brest vs PSG kick-off time
|Date:
|October 29, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|1:00 pm BST
|Venue:
|Stade Francis-Le Blé
Brest will host PSG at the Stade Francis-Le Blé with kick-off at 1:00 pm BST.
How to watch Brest vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams
The Ligue 1 fixture between Brest and PSG will be available to watch on TNT Sports 2.
Team news & squads
Brest team news
Brest will have two previously suspended players return to their starting lineup on Sunday. Midfielder Mehdi Camara and defender Lillian Brassier are touted to return to the starting eleven at the cost of Jonas Martin and Acharf Dari, respectively.
Brest Predicted XI: Bizot; Lala, Chardonnet, Brassier, Locko; Magnetti, Lees-Melou; Del Castillo, Camara, Le Douaron; Satriano
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bizot, Marillat, Coudert
|Defenders:
|Brassier, Chardonnet, Dari, Escartin, Locko, Amavi, Lala, Le Cardinal, Zogbe
|Midfielders:
|Lees-Melou, Martin, Camara, Magnetti, Pereira Lage, Camblan, Doumbia
|Forwards:
|Brahimi, Le Douaron, Lebeau, Del Castillo, Satriano, Mounie
PSG team news
The reigning champions will once again be without the services of Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes in defense while former Real Madrid shot-stopper Keylor Navas is also touted to miss the fixture.
Navas' teammate at Los Blancos, Marco Asensio is also an absentee as the Spaniard is recovering from a foot injury.
PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha; Lee, Mbappe, Kolo Muani
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier
|Defenders:
|Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez, Kurzawa, Hakimi, Mukiele
|Midfielders:
|Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Soler, Ruiz, Ndour, E. Mbappe, Lee
|Forwards:
|K. Mbappe, Dembele, Barcola, Kolo-Muani, Ramos, Ekitike
Head-to-Head Record
In the previous five clashes between the two sides, PSG have beaten Brest in all the games and the former have scored 11 goals in the process.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|12 Mar 2023
|Brest 1-2 PSG
|Ligue 1
|10 Sept 2022
|PSG 1-0 Brest
|Ligue 1
|16 Jan 2022
|PSG 2-0 Brest
|Ligue 1
|21 Aug 2021
|Brest 2-4 PSG
|Ligue 1
|24 May 2021
|Brest 0-2 PSG
|Ligue 1