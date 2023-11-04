Brentford vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Premier League game today

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On the back of a daunting 3-1 victory over Arsenal, West Ham United will travel to West London to square off against Brentford in a feisty Premier League clash.

Goals from Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus in the span of 10 minutes after Ben White's own goal in the first-half guided the Hammers to a scintillating victory. Martin Odegaard's strike in the last knockings of the game served as a consolation as David Moyes' men will look to replicate their heroics from the cup in the Premier League. With 14 points from 10 games, West Ham United can leapfrog below-par Manchester United with an away victory on Saturday.

Just a point below the visitors, Brentford have lost just one game in their previous four games. The 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge last week might give them a massive boost of confidence in the London derby. Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo were instrumental in the Bees' victory against Chelsea and the duo will once again look to find the back of the net. Brentford have won four out of four Premier League clashes between the two sides and they have another massive chance to add to their tally of wins.

Brentford vs West Ham kick-off time

Date: November 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm GMT Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

Brentford will host West Ham United at the Gtech Community Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Brentford vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League fixture will not be televised in the UK, but you can follow live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

Brentford will be without the services of numerous players in their matchday squad. Midfield duo Josh Da Silva and Shandon Baptiste are sidelined because of a hamstring and a shoulder injury respectively.

Danish forward Mikkel Damsgaard is recovering from knee surgery while former Freiburg forward Kevin Schade continues his recovery from an adductor injury.

Brentford Predicted XI: Flekken; Ajer, Pinnock, Collins; Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Hickey; Mbeumo, Wissa.

West Ham team news

Brazilian forward Lucas Paqueta picked up a wretched yellow card in the clash against Everton due to an outburst and the South American international will be unavailable for selection. Former Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez is another name who's facing suspension after racking up another booking to rule him out of the fixture.

David Moyes would be hoping to see another staggering performance from the Hammers despite the two crucial absentees.

West Ham United Predicted XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Bowen, Kudus, Benrahma; Antonio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Mavropanos, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Johnson, Coufal Midfielders: Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Fornals Forwards: Bowen, Benrahma, Cornet, Ings, Antonio, Mubama

Head-to-Head Record

West Ham have won just once against Brentford in their last five matches which came in the FA Cup with Brentford winning four games in the Premier League.

Date Match Competition 14 May 2023 Brentford 2-0 West Ham United Premier League 7 January 2023 Brentford 0-1 West Ham United FA Cup 31 December 2022 West Ham United 0-2 Brentford Premier League 10 April 2022 Brentford 2-0 West Ham United Premier League 3 October 2021 West Ham United 1-2 Brentford Premier League

